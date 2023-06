NAP

Epsom - 17:10 - Back Holguin

No. 2 (3) Holguin SBK 11/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The in-form Andrew Balding stable can win the listed Surrey Stakes with Holguin who can gain a deserved second win of his career here. He's yet to add to his debut success at Newbury last year but was a good second to Cold Case in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar on his final start last season and has done nothing wrong in going down by a neck in both his runs this year.

Holguin took on smart older rivals in another listed contest at Haydock last time and showed plenty of improvement in being edged out only late on by former Group 1 winner Ange Bleu. Back among his own age-group and with Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time, Holguin can go one better here.

NEXT BEST

Epsom - 16:30 - Back Savethelastdance

No. 9 (4) Savethelastdance (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Aidan O'Brien has won the Oaks ten times and can make it four renewals in a row with Savethelastdance, a daughter of Galileo who has supplied half of the Ballydoyle winners. She looked very promising after making a successful reappearance in a maiden at Leopardstown and then put up a spectacular performance when running away with the Cheshire Oaks last month by a margin more usually seen over jumps.

Still looking green early on, Savethelastdance impressed most with the way she readily quickened clear from two furlongs out to come home 22 lengths clear of her nearest rival. That turn of foot suggests she'll handle the much quicker conditions she'll face at Epsom where the extra furlong clearly won't be a problem either.

EACH-WAY

Epsom - 15:45 - Back Toshizou

No. 10 (7) Toshizou (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 90

There are plenty with claims in Epsom's mile and a quarter handicap so it may pay to take a chance on Roger Fell's runner Toshizou, a son of Galileo who is still unexposed over this trip.

Formerly with Joseph O'Brien, he made his stable debut in the Lincoln before making the frame in a couple of handicaps at Newmarket in the spring under patient rides. He couldn't land a blow from a high draw in a big field at York last time but another 2 lb drop in the weights means he's looking well handicapped now and he could well represent a bit of value with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.