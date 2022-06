NAP: Desert Crown the one to beat

Desert Crown - 16:30 Epsom

Desert Crown looked above average when making a winning debut at Nottingham on his sole start last season, form of which has worked out, and he confirmed himself an exciting prospect when returning with an impressive success in the Dante Stakes at York last month. To win as emphatically as he did on just his second career start is testament to his ability and he remains open to any amount of improvement now. The step up to a mile and a half shouldn't be a problem and he is very much the one to beat.

No. 2 (12) Desert Crown SBK 9/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Mrs Fitzherbert has even more to offer

Mrs Fitzherbert - 14:35 Epsom

Mrs Fitzherbert progressed well on the all-weather last year, but looked better than ever when making a winning reappearance in listed company at Goodwood in April. She beat the reopposing Bashkirova with a bit in hand on that occasion, travelling well throughout and displaying a nice turn of foot when getting a gap over a furlong out. She was always holding the runner-up and remains unexposed at this sort of trip, so she looks a good bet to confirm the form.

No. 3 (6) Mrs Fitzherbert (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Speedy Tees Spirit has solid claims

Tees Spirit - 15:45 Epsom

This looks a typically competitive renewal of the Dash which is sure to be run at a frenetic pace and Tees Spirit has the right sort of profile for the test. The form of both of his wins this season has been boosted since and his early trailblazing speed will stand him in good stead here. It will be harder to make all of the running in this field, but his midfield draw in stall 10 isn't a bad one, and a subsequent 7 lb rise gets him in near the bottom of the weights.