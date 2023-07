NAP

Epsom - 17:55 - Back Alhambra Palace

No. 5 (1) Alhambra Palace SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

Alhambra Palace was an expensive yearling, but he was too green to do himself justice in a couple of starts over a mile last season.

He was gelded during the off-season and showed improved form on his return at Carlisle last month, the only horse coming from off the pace who threatened to get involved. He was much strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Leicester a fortnight ago and was only narrowly beaten, doing all of his best work at the finish.

There performance suggests he'll relish this step up to a mile and a half now and, just 1 lb higher in the weights, he has excellent claims of opening his account.

NEXT BEST

Epsom - 20:10 - Back Buy The Dip

No. 9 (9) Buy The Dip SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 57

Buy The Dip was well supported to open his account back on the all-weather at Lingfield two starts back, proving better than ever in the process.

He shaped as though still in good form returned to turf at Newmarket last time, too, though racing wide away from the action didn't do him any favours. That was a stronger race than this and he is worth treating as still in form, so is well worth another chance for local trainer Jim Boyle from a 2 lb lower mark.