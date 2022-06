Cazoo Oaks

16:30 Epsom, Friday

1. Concert Hall (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Group 3 winner at two who made a winning return in a mile-and-a-quarter listed race at Navan. Ran well considering the drop back in trip was against her when third (half a length behind Tuesday) in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh 12 days ago. This trip should prove to be much more suitable so must be respected.

2. Emily Upjohn (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Sea The Stars filly who made a winning debut with something to spare at Wolverhampton in November and defied a penalty in some style at Sandown on her return. Further enhanced her reputation when winning the Musidora Stakes at York by five and a half lengths and this step up in trip is sure to suit. Leading claims.

3. Kawida (Ed Walker/ Jim Crowley)

Ended her two-year-old campaign with a win at listed level over a mile at Newmarket. Ran well when a close third in the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre over an extended mile and a quarter at Saint-Cloud five weeks ago but this is a tough ask.

4. Moon De Vega (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Continued theme of race-by-race progress when landing a mile maiden at Doncaster in October. Shaped much better than the distance beaten suggests when fourth behind Thoughts of June in the Cheshire Oaks on return, badly hampered by weakening rivals over two furlongs out. Still has plenty to find, however.

5. Nashwa (John & Thady Gosden/ Hollie Doyle)

Frankel filly who confirmed debut promise when bolting up in a Haydock novice over a mile on her return. Took another big step forward when following up in a mile-and-a-quarter listed event at Newbury in impressive fashion three weeks ago, showing a good turn of foot from off the pace. Claims if this trip doesn't stretch her.

6. Rogue Millennium (Tom Clover/ Jack Mitchell)

Made a successful debut at Wetherby before overcoming inexperience when a narrow winner of the Lingfield Oaks Trial last month. Bare form is nothing special so she needs to improve markedly, but she remains with potential at least.

7. The Algarve (Aidan O'Brien/ Colin Keane)

American Pharoah filly out of Irish 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Imagine. Got better with each run at two, making all in a heavy-ground maiden over a mile at Galway on her final start of the campaign. Couldn't live with Emily Upjohn in the Musidora Stakes at York on her return, for all she might have needed the run. Plenty to find.

8. Thoughts Of June (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Surpassed two-year-old form when second in a maiden at Leopardstown on her return and took a huge leap forward when beating subsequent Group 1 winner Above The Curve in the Cheshire Oaks last month, though very much having run of the race. Will find this much harder to dominate.

9. Tranquil Lady (Joseph O'Brien/ Tom Marquand)

Runner-up in a listed event at the Curragh on her final start at two and proved all the better for her return when a four-length winner of a mile-and-a-quarter Group 3 at Naas. That performance earnt her a tilt at this and likely to stay this far.

10. Tuesday (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Sister to 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Minding who landed the odds with a good deal to spare in a 17-runner maiden at Naas on her return. Much improved when placed in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Curragh on her next two starts, shaping like a middle-distance filly. Big run expected.

11. With The Moonlight (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Very much the sort to make a better three-year-old and she duly found plenty of improvement to put herself into the Oaks picture when a clear-cut winner of the Pretty Polly at Newmarket on her return last month, pulling away as if this trip will be well within reach. Not to be underestimated.