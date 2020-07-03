Epsom Oaks Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Investec Oaks

Saturday, 15:40 Epsom

1. Bharani Star (Peter Chapple-Hyam/ Oisin Murphy)

Sea The Stars filly who looked nothing out of the ordinary in a couple of starts last term but has shown plenty of improvement stepped up to 1½m this year. Forced a dead-heat in a class 5 handicap at Haydock on return before excelling herself at 100/1 to finish five lengths fourth to Frankly Darling in Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot just eight days later. Open to more progress.

No. 1 (2) Bharani Star (Ger) SBK 40/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 54-14

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 4/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 114.16 08/06/20 Haydock Park 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 140y Good 9st 4lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.22 21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs John Egan 14.5 07/09/19 Ascot 5/8 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs John Egan 22.96

2. Ennistymon (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Showed plenty of improvement from her sole start last year when narrow winner of maiden at Leopardstown on reappearance. No match for easy winner but improved good deal more when a length and three-quarter second to Frankly Darling in Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot week later, staying on well having come from further back than ideal. More required to turn tables on winner but has been improving in leaps and bounds.

No. 2 (4) Ennistymon (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 7-12

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 2/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 15 09/06/20 Leopardstown 1/15 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 2.73 27/06/19 Curragh 7/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 19.36

3. Frankly Darling (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Learnt from debut last year when winning both starts this month in really good style. Followed emphatic five-length win in maiden at Newcastle with smart effort to win Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot by length and three quarters from Ennistymon, travelling strongly and quickly going clear to win with plenty in hand. Still learning, but proven at the trip and looks sure to go close.

No. 3 (3) Frankly Darling SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2-11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 1/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 2.44 01/06/20 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Slow 8st 10lbs Robert Havlin 2.07 22/10/19 Yarmouth 2/9 Flat 1m 3y Heavy 9st 0lbs Nicky Mackay 4.71

4. Gold Wand (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Beaten a neck by Domino Darling in maiden at Doncaster on debut last season. Readily landed odds without needing to run to same level in similar event at Newbury over 1¼m on return, taking keen hold in slowly-run race. Promising, but lots more needed in this company.

No. 4 (8) Gold Wand (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Newbury 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 1.61 25/10/19 Doncaster 2/15 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.72

5. Love (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Busier than the rest of these last year, winning three times, notably the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, but seemed beaten fair and square when third in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. However, she returned with an improved effort to win the 1000 Guineas, quickening clear impressively entering the final furlong to beat Cloak of Spirits by four and a quarter lengths. She looked better the further she went at Newmarket and pedigree says she'll improve again for the longer trip, so good chance of emulating Minding who completed Guineas/Oaks double for the same stable in 2016.

No. 5 (5) Love (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4211513-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/15 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 5.8 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile 3/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 5.4 15/09/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 8.6 23/08/19 Curragh 5/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.63 25/07/19 Leopardstown 1/8 Flat 7f 20y Good 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 11.5 11/07/19 Leopardstown 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.86 27/06/19 Curragh 2/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.21 06/06/19 Leopardstown 4/7 Flat 7f 25y Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 4.17

6. Passion (Aidan O'Brien/ Padraig Beggy)

Sister to St Leger winner Capri who won a maiden at Cork from three starts last year. Fitted with cheekpieces and has improved for longer trips this term, finishing fourth in a listed race at Navan before a keeping-on third behind Frankly Darling and Ennistymon in the Ribblesdale Stakes. Capable of better again, particularly if this is a stronger test of stamina.

No. 6 (1) Passion (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: P. B. Beggy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 517-43

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 3/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 0 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 11 10/06/20 Navan 4/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 3.4 12/09/19 Doncaster 7/9 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 12 01/09/19 Cork 1/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8 17/08/19 Cork 5/10 Flat 1m Soft 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 21

7. Queen Daenerys (Roger Varian/ William Buick)

Won a novice at Newmarket last year before finishing sixth in the Fillies' Mile over the same C&D. Had wind op and showed a bit more improvement when keeping on well for second behind all-the-way winner Run Wild in listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket on her return. Likely to stay this trip and may do better again, though much more is needed to figure here.

No. 7 (6) Queen Daenerys (Ire) SBK 40/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 216-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs David Egan 9.56 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile 6/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs William Buick 24 21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs William Buick 2.26 26/07/19 Ascot 2/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 8

8. Tiempo Vuela (John Gosden/ Martin Harley)

Started favourite for the Pretty Polly on the back of winning her only start last year at Newcastle in good style but raced too freely and beat only one home. Dam stayed well but will need to settle much better to see out another couple of furlongs.

No. 8 (7) Tiempo Vuela SBK 80/1 EXC 85 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1-7