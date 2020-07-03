- Trainer: Peter Chapple-Hyam
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Epsom Oaks Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Epsom Oaks and pick out their 1-2-3.
"...looked better the further she went at Newmarket and pedigree says she’ll improve again for the longer trip..."
Timeform on Love
Investec Oaks
Saturday, 15:40 Epsom
Live on ITV Racing
1. Bharani Star (Peter Chapple-Hyam/ Oisin Murphy)
Sea The Stars filly who looked nothing out of the ordinary in a couple of starts last term but has shown plenty of improvement stepped up to 1½m this year. Forced a dead-heat in a class 5 handicap at Haydock on return before excelling herself at 100/1 to finish five lengths fourth to Frankly Darling in Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot just eight days later. Open to more progress.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|114.16
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|5.22
|21/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|14.5
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|5/8
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|22.96
2. Ennistymon (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)
Showed plenty of improvement from her sole start last year when narrow winner of maiden at Leopardstown on reappearance. No match for easy winner but improved good deal more when a length and three-quarter second to Frankly Darling in Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot week later, staying on well having come from further back than ideal. More required to turn tables on winner but has been improving in leaps and bounds.
Highly progressive sort who was sticking to the task well without laying down a serious threat to Frankly Darling when runner-up in the Ribblesdale. Another step forward could put her in the mix.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|15
|09/06/20
|Leopardstown
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|2.73
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|7/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|19.36
3. Frankly Darling (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)
Learnt from debut last year when winning both starts this month in really good style. Followed emphatic five-length win in maiden at Newcastle with smart effort to win Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot by length and three quarters from Ennistymon, travelling strongly and quickly going clear to win with plenty in hand. Still learning, but proven at the trip and looks sure to go close.
Has developed into a classy sort in a short space of time, impressing with the way in which she quickened away to land the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot last time. Chief threat to Love with more to come.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.44
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Robert Havlin
|2.07
|22/10/19
|Yarmouth
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Nicky Mackay
|4.71
4. Gold Wand (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)
Beaten a neck by Domino Darling in maiden at Doncaster on debut last season. Readily landed odds without needing to run to same level in similar event at Newbury over 1¼m on return, taking keen hold in slowly-run race. Promising, but lots more needed in this company.
Didn't need to step up from a hugely promising debut to open her account Newbury last month and remains with an abundance of potential, particularly with the longer trip in her favour.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Newbury
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|1.61
|25/10/19
|Doncaster
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.72
5. Love (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)
Busier than the rest of these last year, winning three times, notably the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, but seemed beaten fair and square when third in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. However, she returned with an improved effort to win the 1000 Guineas, quickening clear impressively entering the final furlong to beat Cloak of Spirits by four and a quarter lengths. She looked better the further she went at Newmarket and pedigree says she'll improve again for the longer trip, so good chance of emulating Minding who completed Guineas/Oaks double for the same stable in 2016.
Tough sort who won twice in pattern company as a 2yo and looked right out of the top drawer when powering clear to land the Guineas at Newmarket on return. Will stay, and clearly the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/15
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.8
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile
|3/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.4
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|8.6
|23/08/19
|Curragh
|5/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.63
|25/07/19
|Leopardstown
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 20y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|11.5
|11/07/19
|Leopardstown
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.86
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|2/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.21
|06/06/19
|Leopardstown
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 25y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|4.17
6. Passion (Aidan O'Brien/ Padraig Beggy)
Sister to St Leger winner Capri who won a maiden at Cork from three starts last year. Fitted with cheekpieces and has improved for longer trips this term, finishing fourth in a listed race at Navan before a keeping-on third behind Frankly Darling and Ennistymon in the Ribblesdale Stakes. Capable of better again, particularly if this is a stronger test of stamina.
Likeable Galileo filly who upped her game once more when a staying-on third to Frankly Darling at Royal Ascot last time. An even stiffer test than this might see her to best effect, though.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|11
|10/06/20
|Navan
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|3.4
|12/09/19
|Doncaster
|7/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|12
|01/09/19
|Cork
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|8
|17/08/19
|Cork
|5/10
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|21
7. Queen Daenerys (Roger Varian/ William Buick)
Won a novice at Newmarket last year before finishing sixth in the Fillies' Mile over the same C&D. Had wind op and showed a bit more improvement when keeping on well for second behind all-the-way winner Run Wild in listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket on her return. Likely to stay this trip and may do better again, though much more is needed to figure here.
Progressive filly who picked up where she left off last year when a strong-finishing second in a 10f listed event at Newmarket on return. Bound to be suited by the step up to this trip
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|9.56
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile
|6/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|24
|21/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|2.26
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|8
8. Tiempo Vuela (John Gosden/ Martin Harley)
Started favourite for the Pretty Polly on the back of winning her only start last year at Newcastle in good style but raced too freely and beat only one home. Dam stayed well but will need to settle much better to see out another couple of furlongs.
Ran out a ready winner over 1m at Newcastle on debut last October but was far too free in listed company at Newmarket on reappearance. Most unlikely to feature.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|5.5
|09/10/19
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|6.64
Sea The Stars filly who has improved with each run and shaped nicely behind Frankly Darling at Royal Ascot. Hard to see her reversing the form with that rival, however.