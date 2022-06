Cazoo Derby

16:30 Epsom, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Changingoftheguard (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)

Drew a blank in 3 outings over 1m as a juvenile but much improved this season, easily landing the odds at Dundalk on return before putting himself firmly in the Derby picture when a wide-margin winner of the 4-runner Chester Vase, making all in a good time. Stamina guaranteed. Headgear applied.

2. Desert Crown (Sir Michael Stoute/Richard Kingscote)

Nathaniel colt who could hardly have made a more impressive debut at Nottingham in the autumn, storming clear. Plenty about him physically so no surprise he improved significantly when following up in the Dante at York with plenty in hand on return. Form pick and looks a most exciting prospect.

3. El Habeeb (Stan Moore/John Egan)

Far from disgraced to finish fifth of 6 when pitched in at the deep end in listed race at Newmarket on debut 3 weeks ago but has a mountain to climb on just his second career start.

4. Glory Daze (Andrew Oliver/Ronan Whelan)

Off the mark in 13-runner maiden at the Curragh on return and improved again when runner-up in Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown, albeit proving no match for Stone Age. All to do.

5. Grand Alliance (Charlie Fellowes/Daniel Tudhope)

Arrives with a progressive profile, winning a novice at Chelmsford before following up in a handicap at Doncaster despite hanging across the track. Met some trouble when ½-length second to Nahanni in Blue Riband Trial here (10f) since but plenty to find at this level.

6. Hoo Ya Mal (Andrew Balding/David Probert)

Won 7f York maiden last year and useful form in defeat since, 5 lengths third of 6 to Native Trail in Craven Stakes at Newmarket before runner-up in listed event there, albeit proving no match for 7-length winner Nations Pride. Looks out of his depth.

7. Masekela (Andrew Balding/Jason Watson)

Narrowly denied by Native Trail in Superlative at last year's July meeting. Bagged a Newbury listed win on next start but just respectable efforts in defeat since, including when second in listed race at Newmarket on return. Withdrawn after restless in stalls intended latest start in Dante at York.

8. Nahanni (Charlie Appleby/Adam Kirby)

Frankel colt who is 3 from 3 since an encouraging debut, staying on strongly to defy a penalty by a wide margin in a novice at Leicester before making all in game fashion in Blue Riband Trial here (10f) in April. Trainer/jockey won this last year with Adayar but more needed again.

9. Nations Pride (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Confirmed debut promise when winning a couple of novices on the AW in the autumn and has made a fine impression switched to turf this year, bolting up at Meydan and in a listed event at Newmarket (by 7 lengths from Hoo Ya Mal). Supplemented for £75,000 and the choice of William Buick.

10. Piz Badile (Donnacha O'Brien/Frankie Dettori)

Arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten and improved another chunk to make the breakthrough at pattern level when a narrow winner of the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown (10f, good) on return 63 days ago, displaying a very willing attitude. Step up in trip likely to suit and must be respected.

11. Royal Patronage (Charlie & Mark Johnston/Jason Hart)

12. Sonny Liston (Charles Hills/Tom Marquand)

Impressive debut winner at Sandown last summer. Creditable fourth in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket on return despite taking a strong hold, and still far from the finished article when 2¼ lengths third of 6 to Star of India in listed Dee Stakes (12/1) at Chester. This looks too demanding.

13. Star of India (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)

Galileo colt who impressed when winning 7f Leopardstown maiden on debut. Looked in need of the run in the Craven and duly improved again when decisive winner of the Dee Stakes at Chester, never stronger than at the finish, which offers hope for him staying 1½m. Entitled to take his chance.

14. Stone Age (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Progressed well at 2 yrs, signing off with excellent second in Criterium de Saint Cloud. Easily landed the odds in maiden at Navan on return and followed up in striking fashion when making all in Derby Trial at Leopardstown. Straightforward sort who's bound to prove at least as effective over 1½m.

15. Walk of Stars (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle)

Improving son of Dubawi who made it 2-3 when landing the odds in 3-runner conditions event at Newbury (10f) on return. However, didn't look entirely straightforward when runner-up in the Derby Trial at Lingfield (hung right) and Epsom may not be ideal for him on that evidence.

16. Westover (Ralph Beckett/Rob Hornby)

Frankel colt who didn't do himself full justice in 2 defeats after winning on his debut at 2 yrs and duly found improvement when making a winning return in the Classic Trial at Sandown 6 weeks ago, just holding on but suited by the step up in trip. Should stay this extra 2f and worth a shot.

17. West Wind Blows (Simon & Ed Crisford/Jack Mitchell)

Overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Newcastle in December and found a whole chunk of improvement when defying a penalty in impressive fashion at Nottingham on return last month. Looks a smart prospect but this is a massive step up in class.