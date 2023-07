Eclipse

15:40 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Dubai Honour (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Was a big improver over a mile and a quarter as a three-year-old in 2021, winning a pair of Group 2s in France before finishing runner-up in the Champion Stakes at Ascot. He failed to reach those levels last season but has got firmly back on track this year, winning a couple of Group 1s in Australia in the spring before finishing a creditable third in a Group 1 at Sha Tin last time. He's a high-class performer and is respected on his return to action.

2. West Wind Blows (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Jamie Spencer)

Landed a second Group 3 over a mile and a quarter at Longchamp when seeing off seven rivals last month and he backed that up with a good second in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot two weeks ago. He was seen to maximum effect at Ascot, though, and looks up against it at this level.

3. Emily Upjohn (John & Thady Gosden/ William Buick)

Looked unlucky when only narrowly denied in the Oaks last summer (she stumbled at the start) and signed off for 2022 with an emphatic success in the Group 1 Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day. Took her form to another level when making an impressive winning return in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, quickening up well to beat Westover by a length and a quarter, and the drop back in trip here is not an issue. She's Timeform's highest-rated filly or mare in training and has a big shout here.

No. 3 (3) Emily Upjohn SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

4. Paddington (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Most progressive colt who took the big step up in class in his stride in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh and then delivered a high-class effort to bring up the four-timer this season in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Will stay this longer trip and holds obvious claims taking on his elders for the first time.