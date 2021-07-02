To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Eclipse: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Horse racing at Sandown
The Eclipse is the feature race at Sandown on Saturday

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

"...he can cement his placing among Europe's best middle-distance performers..."

Timeform on Mishriff

Eclipse
15:35 Sandown, Saturday
Live on ITV

1. Addeybb (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Consistent and high-class gelding who took his Group 1 tally to four when winning a second Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April. Blinkers worn there are replaced by usual cheekpieces and he's firmly in the picture. Will be suited by any cut in the ground.

2. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ David Egan)

Won the French Derby last season and has taken his form to new heights this year, showing top-class form when winning the Saudi Cup over nine furlongs on dirt before running to a similar level in the Dubai Sheema Classic over a mile and a half on turf at Meydan. Versatile type who looks the one to beat.

3. El Drama (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Won his sole start as a two-year-old and built on a couple of promising efforts when landing the Dee Stakes at Chester in May, showing smart form. Was well held behind St Mark's Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last time, however, and has plenty on his plate here.

4. St Mark's Basilica (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Signed off for last season with a win in the Dewhurst Stakes and resumed with another Group 1 win in the French 2000 Guineas. Proved his stamina when winning the French Derby on his first attempt at a mile and a quarter, again showing a really good turn of foot, and he still has more to offer.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

Only four runners but still a fascinating Eclipse. Mishriff showed himself to be a top-class colt when scoring cosily in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic in March and he can cement his placing among Europe's best middle-distance performers by ending the winning run of Aidan O'Brien's Prix du Jockey Club hero St Mark's Basilica. Addeybb shouldn't be underestimated and he can also have a say.

1. Mishriff
2. St Mark's Basilica
3. Addeybb

Recommended bets

Back Mishriff @ 2.546/4 to win the Eclipse

