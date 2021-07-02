Eclipse: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Eclipse

15:35 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Addeybb (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Consistent and high-class gelding who took his Group 1 tally to four when winning a second Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April. Blinkers worn there are replaced by usual cheekpieces and he's firmly in the picture. Will be suited by any cut in the ground.

2. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ David Egan)

Won the French Derby last season and has taken his form to new heights this year, showing top-class form when winning the Saudi Cup over nine furlongs on dirt before running to a similar level in the Dubai Sheema Classic over a mile and a half on turf at Meydan. Versatile type who looks the one to beat.

3. El Drama (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Won his sole start as a two-year-old and built on a couple of promising efforts when landing the Dee Stakes at Chester in May, showing smart form. Was well held behind St Mark's Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last time, however, and has plenty on his plate here.

4. St Mark's Basilica (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Signed off for last season with a win in the Dewhurst Stakes and resumed with another Group 1 win in the French 2000 Guineas. Proved his stamina when winning the French Derby on his first attempt at a mile and a quarter, again showing a really good turn of foot, and he still has more to offer.