Eclipse Stakes

15:35 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Alenquer (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Very smart colt who made it two from three this term with a gutsy success in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month, beating High Definition by a neck with subsequent Prince of Wales's Stakes winner State of Rest a further neck back in third. Versatile sort who shouldn't be underestimated.

2. Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute/ Ryan Moore)

High-class colt who returned with a most impressive five-length win in the Brigadier Gerard over course and distance. Failed to build on that when an odds-on second in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, finishing a length behind State Of Rest, but he remains with potential back on easier ground.

No. 2 (2) Bay Bridge SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

3. Lord North (John & Thady Gosden/ James Doyle)

Very smart gelding who was left at the start (blindfold removed after several attempts) when finishing last of five behind State of Rest in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. Had finished a respectable fourth behind Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on his previous start.

4. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ David Egan)

Top-class colt who recorded a third Group 1 win in imperious style in the Juddmonte at York last August. Was a tailed-off last in the Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz on his return in February so he needs to bounce back, but he can't be ruled out.

5. Native Trail (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Unbeaten in his first five starts before going down by three-quarters length to stablemate Coroebus in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Comfortably landed the Irish equivalent at the Curragh last time and he can't be dismissed now stepping up to a mile and a quarter.

6. Vadeni (Jean-Claude Rouget/ Christophe Soumillon)

Fast improving French colt who proved something of a revelation when easily landing the Prix du Jockey Club by five lengths from El Bodegon, quickening clear inside the final furlong. The one to beat.