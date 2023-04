Easter Classic

15:00 Newcastle, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Base Note (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Ross Coakley)

Smart gelding who kickstarted 2023 with success in a mile-and-a-half handicap at Lingfield, showing a good turn of foot and doing well to win after being shuffled right back over two furlongs out as the slow pace really lifted. Wasn't in the same form on his penultimate start but his latest effort can be excused as he didn't enjoy the rub of the green when fifth of six at Wolverhampton where he was repeatedly hampered. Needs to be considered.

2. Forest of Dean (John & Thady Gosden/ James Doyle)

Resumed with a cosy win in a fast-track qualifier over course and distance in January, showing a level of form close to his peak. Was unable to regain his Winter Derby crown at Lingfield last time (he won it in 2021) but he wasn't disgraced when sixth of eight to stablemate Lord North and he has a big shout back over a course and distance where he is two from two.

No. 2 (3) Forest Of Dean SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

3. Freescape (David Marnane/ Oisin Orr)

Smart Irish gelding who proved as least as good as ever when landing an all-weather handicap over the extended mile and a quarter at Dundalk in December, winning cosily under an astute front-running ride. Was below form in three starts in Dubai, finishing only eighth in a Group 3 at Meydan last time, but is not ruled out in this less exacting company.

4. Harrovian (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Useful sort who arrives in good nick, finishing fourth of eight behind stablemate Lord North in the Winter Derby at Lingfield in February (Forest of Dean was a head and a nose back in sixth). Had run to a similar level when third behind Forest of Dean in a conditions stakes over this course and distance the time before, beaten a length and a quarter and a short-head.

5. Notre Belle Bete (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Three-time scorer at around a mile last year who has posted solid efforts in mile handicaps at Lingfield and Wolverhampton in 2023. Can't be discounted but this is tougher on just his second start at a mile and a quarter.

6. United Front (Michael Appleby/ Hollie Doyle)

Course winner who posted his best effort of 2023 so far when third in a mile handicap at Meydan in February. Will have no problem stepping back up in trip and is a largely consistent performer on the all-weather, so he can't be discounted, but others hold stronger claims.