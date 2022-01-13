To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dundalk Racing Tips: Drish Melody to call the tune

All-weather racing
Dundalk stages all-weather racing on Friday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Friday.

"....this lightly-raced three-year-old appeals as the type to do better still..."

NAP

Drish Melody - 17:15 Dundalk

Drish Melody was a big price when successful over this course and distance last month but there didn't appear to be any fluke about the victory and she can follow up from a 7 lb higher mark. Drish Melody was well on top at the finish on that occasion, registering a decisive length-and-a-quarter success, and she looks to have plenty of size about her, so this lightly-raced three-year-old appeals as the type to do better still.

NEXT BEST

White Marlin - 16:15 Dundalk

White Marlin comes from a good family - he is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Romantic Proposal - and he made a successful start to his career when landing a maiden over this course and distance last month. White Marlin started out over a lot further than you might expect for a half-brother to a Group 1-winning sprinter, but he saw out the mile-and-a-half trip well, overcoming signs of inexperience. He's not chucked in from an opening mark of 80 based on that form, but he is completely unexposed and could be a cut above these rivals.

EACH-WAY

Miracles In May - 19:15 Dundalk

Miracles In May beat only two rivals home when well down the field on his reappearance over course and distance last month, but he was entitled to need that run on his first start since March. Miracles In May had been a good third, beaten around half a length, on his previous start nine months ago and he is well handicapped based on that form. He is likely to be closer to that level with a run under his belt and should not be underestimated.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Drish Melody @ 3.39/4 in the 17:15 at Dundalk
NEXT BEST - Back White Marlin @ 3.55/2 in the 16:15 at Dundalk
EACH-WAY - Back Miracles In May @ 15.014/1 in the 19:15 Dundalk

Dundalk 14th Jan (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 14 January, 4.15pm

Annexation
White Marlin
House Of Kings
Lord Mczie
Harriets Force
Raamez
Jake Peter
Dare To Flare
Exchange Rate
Estepona Sun
Chateau Musar
Neverushacon
Mr Everest
Drakensberg
Angel In The Sky
Picpoul
Dundalk 14th Jan (7f Hcap)

Friday 14 January, 5.15pm

Drish Melody
Pilbara Gold
Holy Divine
Sangria
Clarinbridge
Kisses Of Fire
The Pargey Bee
Dubirango
Decorated Guest
Dash To Dawn
Atia Rose
Dundalk 14th Jan (1m Hcap)

Friday 14 January, 7.15pm

Phillys Hope
Briseuse De Coeur
Boasty
Destacado
Indiana Grey
Transition
Take My Hand
Bright Glory
Tony The Gent
The Aul Dubliner
Miracles In May
Kendred Soul
Jackmel
Shazza
No Show
Raajihah
Never Back Down
