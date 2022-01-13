- Trainer: Donal Commins, Ireland
Dundalk Racing Tips: Drish Melody to call the tune
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Friday.
"....this lightly-raced three-year-old appeals as the type to do better still..."
NAP
Drish Melody was a big price when successful over this course and distance last month but there didn't appear to be any fluke about the victory and she can follow up from a 7 lb higher mark. Drish Melody was well on top at the finish on that occasion, registering a decisive length-and-a-quarter success, and she looks to have plenty of size about her, so this lightly-raced three-year-old appeals as the type to do better still.
NEXT BEST
White Marlin comes from a good family - he is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Romantic Proposal - and he made a successful start to his career when landing a maiden over this course and distance last month. White Marlin started out over a lot further than you might expect for a half-brother to a Group 1-winning sprinter, but he saw out the mile-and-a-half trip well, overcoming signs of inexperience. He's not chucked in from an opening mark of 80 based on that form, but he is completely unexposed and could be a cut above these rivals.
EACH-WAY
Miracles In May - 19:15 Dundalk
Miracles In May beat only two rivals home when well down the field on his reappearance over course and distance last month, but he was entitled to need that run on his first start since March. Miracles In May had been a good third, beaten around half a length, on his previous start nine months ago and he is well handicapped based on that form. He is likely to be closer to that level with a run under his belt and should not be underestimated.
Recommended bets
Dundalk 14th Jan (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 14 January, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Annexation
|White Marlin
|House Of Kings
|Lord Mczie
|Harriets Force
|Raamez
|Jake Peter
|Dare To Flare
|Exchange Rate
|Estepona Sun
|Chateau Musar
|Neverushacon
|Mr Everest
|Drakensberg
|Angel In The Sky
|Picpoul
Dundalk 14th Jan (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 14 January, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Drish Melody
|Pilbara Gold
|Holy Divine
|Sangria
|Clarinbridge
|Kisses Of Fire
|The Pargey Bee
|Dubirango
|Decorated Guest
|Dash To Dawn
|Atia Rose
Dundalk 14th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 14 January, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Phillys Hope
|Briseuse De Coeur
|Boasty
|Destacado
|Indiana Grey
|Transition
|Take My Hand
|Bright Glory
|Tony The Gent
|The Aul Dubliner
|Miracles In May
|Kendred Soul
|Jackmel
|Shazza
|No Show
|Raajihah
|Never Back Down