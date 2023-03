Mark Milligan is back with a couple of selections

Joseph O'Brien pair to dominate

Haggas filly has red-hot jockey on board

We're heading into the final knockings of the all-weather season on both sides of the Irish Sea but things are staying busy, particularly with the late winter blast of Arctic weather that is affecting us.

The BHA are staging extra all-weather meetings in the UK this week, while field sizes are generally holding up well at Dundalk as Ireland prepares to launch its turf flat season in just over a fortnight's time.

It might not be the most valuable race on the card, but the 1m conditions contest at 19:15 is the classiest affair on offer and Joseph O'Brien appears to hold the key to it, fielding both Anthem National and San Andreas.

His pair finished second and third behind Real Appeal in a similar contest to this in January, with San Andreas coming out ahead of his stable companion, though I think there are sound reasons for the form to be reversed this time.

For starters, Anthem National is much more inexperienced than his classy stable companion and I suspect he's going to improve for every start in his current yard (was trained by Simon & Ed Crisford last season).

He should should have come on plenty for that run having been off the track since last April and gets to tackle 1m for the first time here, having done all his racing to date over shorter.

Whilst he does have a speedy pedigree, this extra furlong over a speed-favouring track shouldn't be any inconvenience.

No. 1 (6) Anthem National (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Back Anthem National in 19:15 Dundalk @ 5/2+

Haggas filly a potential improver as she makes stable debut

Followers of all-weather racing in the UK this winter can't fail to have noticed the meteoric rise of apprentice Billy Loughnane, who looks as talented as any young rider to come through over the past few years.

He's also caught the eye of William Haggas too by the looks of it, as the master of Somerville Lodge uses him for the very first time on board In The Giving in the 6f fillies' handicap at Kempton (19:30).

Trained by Fozzy Stack in Ireland last year, this filly showed plenty of ability when winning a nursery at Sligo in impressive fashion in August before not being seen again until October.

She faced a 12lb hike for that win in a similar race at Navan and couldn't build on her Sligo success, but there's every chance she'll improved markedly for the stable switch and she surely has more races in her from a mark of 70.

The fact that Loughnane takes off a very valuable 5lb is the icing on the cake and I'll be disappointed if In The Giving can't make her stable debut a winning one.

No. 3 (8) In The Giving (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70