NAP: Four-timer beckons

Zainalarab - 15:45 Doncaster

Roger Varian has won this race with a couple of nice types in recent years and in the shape of Zainalarab he has another who has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer.

He was looked after on his debut where his inexperience was evident, but has done nothing but progress since, and proved his opening mark all wrong at Sandown last time. Four of the five runners were all in with a chance approaching the final furlong that day but Zainalarab proved strongest of all at the finish while also leaving the impression there is even more to come. A subsequent 5 lb rise may underestimate him and he is a strong fancy.

No. 7 (4) Zainalarab SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Plenty to like about Magical Sunset

Magical Sunset - 14:00 Doncaster

This looks a competitive renewal of this valuable sales race but it was hard not to be impressed by Magical Sunset when she made a winning debut at Windsor last month and she seems sure to go on to bigger and better things.

She started at 14/1 that day, so was probably expected to come on for the experience, but she showed a very willing attitude in the finish to see off a better-fancied newcomer who has since bolted up at Haydock in the manner of a smart colt and is on course for a Group 1 next. That form looks very solid now and Magical Sunset is entitled to take a big step forward, so she makes plenty of appeal for a yard that do especially well in these races.

No. 8 (11) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Give Palm Lily another chance

Palm Lily - 13:25 Doncaster

Palm Lily's sales price rose significantly to 290,000 guineas as a yearling and landed good support on her debut at Kempton in June with a fair bit in hand, displaying a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed inside the final furlong.

Given her pedigree, it was no surprise she was quickly upped in grade and, though she was disappointing in a Group 3 at Ascot last time, it is far too early to be writing her off. Palm Lily now makes her handicap debut for a yard in form and, based on her debut form alone, an opening mark of 83 looks perfectly fair, while she also has the potential to improve further on just her third start.