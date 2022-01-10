To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster Racing Tips: Wonderwall looks a guaranteed hit

Racing at Doncaster
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Tuesday's card at Doncaster

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Tuesday.

"A useful performer in bumpers last season, Wonderwall rates a solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt."

NAP: Wonderwall can top the charts

Wonderwall - 13:05 Doncaster

Wonderwall shaped with plenty of promise when second on his hurdling debut at Newbury last month, passing the post a little over two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after a mistake at the last. That form puts him right in the mix here and he is sure to improve with the experience under his belt. A useful performer in bumpers last season, Wonderwall rates a solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt.

NEXT BEST: Champagnesuperover worth a shout

Champagnesuperover - 13:40 Doncaster

Champagnesuperover stepped up on the form of his chasing debut when third at Exeter last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten a little over two lengths. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on his next start and Champagnesuperover may yet have more to offer now making the switch to handicaps. An opening BHA mark of 133 certainly looks workable and there must be every chance he can play a leading role in an interesting heat.

EACH-WAY: On Call looks overpriced

On Call - 14:50 Doncaster

On Call proved better than ever when registering his second victory in a row at Chepstow in November, making all to win by seven and a half lengths with plenty in hand. Admittedly, he was well below that form when pulled up at Exeter last time, but it's worth putting a line through that run, simply looking a non-stayer on his first try over a marathon trip. He is back down in distance today and it will be no surprise if he picks up where he left off at Chepstow with another big run.

Recommended bets

NAP - Wonderwall in the 13:05 Doncaster
NEXT BEST - Champagnesuperover in the 13:40 Doncaster
EACH-WAY - On Call in the 14:50 Doncaster

