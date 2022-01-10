Doncaster Racing Tips: Wonderwall looks a guaranteed hit

- Trainer: Richard Spencer
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Tuesday.
"A useful performer in bumpers last season, Wonderwall rates a solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt."
NAP: Wonderwall can top the charts
Wonderwall shaped with plenty of promise when second on his hurdling debut at Newbury last month, passing the post a little over two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after a mistake at the last. That form puts him right in the mix here and he is sure to improve with the experience under his belt. A useful performer in bumpers last season, Wonderwall rates a solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt.
NEXT BEST: Champagnesuperover worth a shout
Champagnesuperover - 13:40 Doncaster
Champagnesuperover stepped up on the form of his chasing debut when third at Exeter last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten a little over two lengths. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on his next start and Champagnesuperover may yet have more to offer now making the switch to handicaps. An opening BHA mark of 133 certainly looks workable and there must be every chance he can play a leading role in an interesting heat.
EACH-WAY: On Call looks overpriced
On Call proved better than ever when registering his second victory in a row at Chepstow in November, making all to win by seven and a half lengths with plenty in hand. Admittedly, he was well below that form when pulled up at Exeter last time, but it's worth putting a line through that run, simply looking a non-stayer on his first try over a marathon trip. He is back down in distance today and it will be no surprise if he picks up where he left off at Chepstow with another big run.
