NAP

Doncaster - 16:00 - Back True Legend

No. 9 (1) True Legend (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 76

True Legend is yet another Sir Mark Prescott-trained horse who has shown much improved form since entering handicaps in his three-year-old season, relishing the five furlong longer trip when opening his account on return at Newcastle last month and comfortably following up under a penalty at Salisbury 16 days ago.

He wasn't fully extended to do so, either, tackled approaching the final furlong but finding plenty and edging to his right close home. True Legend is 7 lb higher now and in a much deeper race, but he should relish the extra emphasis on stamina and he left the impression last time that he has much more to offer. He also represents a bang in-form yard.

NEXT BEST

Doncaster - 14:15 - Back Blow Your Horn

No. 2 (2) Blow Your Horn (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Blow Your Horn is on a lengthy losing run and, admittedly, isn't the easiest to win with, but he has been shaping well on the all-weather in recent months and remains a horse to be interested in back on turf.

He was backed at long odds and did well to finish as close as he did from off the pace over two miles at Lingfield two starts back, and he again attracted support with cheekpieces reapplied at Chelmsford last time. Once again, Blow Your Horn wasn't suited by how that race developed, but the long straight at this course should give him plenty of time to hit top gear, and this is a weaker handicap. He still isn't long with Ian Williams and is worth another chance.