Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday 8 September

  • TF Tips
  • 2 min read
Doncaster
The St Leger Festival starts at Doncaster on Wednesday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"An opening mark of 90 looks more than fair..."

Timeform on Modern Games

NAP

Modern Games - 13:45 Doncaster

Modern Games was too green to do himself justice on debut at Haydock in July, but he was well backed, and proved a completely different proposition on his next start when opening his account at Newmarket. That is useful form and Modern Games progressed again in defeat when attempting to concede 6 lb to an above-average newcomer at Leicester last time. An opening mark of 90 looks more than fair on the balance of his form and further improvement is anticipated.

NEXT BEST

Just Beautiful - 15:25 Doncaster

This looks a good renewal of the Sceptre and Just Beautiful, who won her first four starts before finishing an excellent sixth in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, is taken to come out on top. She started odds-on for her latest start in a Group 3 at Deauville but was unable to repeat that form and could only finish second. However, she has a very likeable profile and if returning to her Newmarket form, she is sure to be in the mix.

EACH WAY

Wentworth Falls - 17:00 Doncaster

Wentworth Falls is often a hostage to fortune given the way he is ridden, but he's handicapped to win, and he ran on with real purpose at Newmarket last time. He now returns to a track that suits him much better, and he looks a banker to hit the places.

Smart Stat

Frantastic - 14:20 Doncaster

56 - The number of FRANKEL's progeny that have won on Flat debut

Recommended bets

Back Modern Games @ 3.259/4 in the 13:45 at Doncaster
Back Just Beautiful @ 4.84/1 in the 15:25 at Doncaster
Back Wentworth Falls @ 6.05/1 in the 17:00 at Doncaster

Doncaster 8th Sep (7f Nursery)

Wednesday 8 September, 1.45pm

Modern Games
Sed Maarib
Bullet Force
Implore
Atrium
Jadhlaan
Bastogne
Ardbraccan
Wonderful World
Force Eleven
Doncaster 8th Sep (7f Grp3)

Wednesday 8 September, 3.25pm

Just Beautiful
Highfield Princess
Loch Lein
Statement
Double Or Bubble
Potapova
Wrens Breath
Meu Amor
Sweet Enough
Glesga Gal
Sunset Bay
Undertheboardwalk
Doncaster 8th Sep (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 8 September, 5.00pm

Al Simmo
Look Out Louis
Bomb Proof
Wentworth Falls
Rewaayat
Nelson Gay
Rock Boy Grey
James Watt
Bossipop
Princess Power
Rayong
Teruntum Star
Young Tiger
