- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 90
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday 8 September
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.
"An opening mark of 90 looks more than fair..."
Timeform on Modern Games
NAP
Modern Games - 13:45 Doncaster
Modern Games was too green to do himself justice on debut at Haydock in July, but he was well backed, and proved a completely different proposition on his next start when opening his account at Newmarket. That is useful form and Modern Games progressed again in defeat when attempting to concede 6 lb to an above-average newcomer at Leicester last time. An opening mark of 90 looks more than fair on the balance of his form and further improvement is anticipated.
NEXT BEST
Just Beautiful - 15:25 Doncaster
This looks a good renewal of the Sceptre and Just Beautiful, who won her first four starts before finishing an excellent sixth in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, is taken to come out on top. She started odds-on for her latest start in a Group 3 at Deauville but was unable to repeat that form and could only finish second. However, she has a very likeable profile and if returning to her Newmarket form, she is sure to be in the mix.
EACH WAY
Wentworth Falls - 17:00 Doncaster
Wentworth Falls is often a hostage to fortune given the way he is ridden, but he's handicapped to win, and he ran on with real purpose at Newmarket last time. He now returns to a track that suits him much better, and he looks a banker to hit the places.
Smart Stat
Frantastic - 14:20 Doncaster
56 - The number of FRANKEL's progeny that have won on Flat debut
