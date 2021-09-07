Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday 8 September

NAP

Modern Games - 13:45 Doncaster

Modern Games was too green to do himself justice on debut at Haydock in July, but he was well backed, and proved a completely different proposition on his next start when opening his account at Newmarket. That is useful form and Modern Games progressed again in defeat when attempting to concede 6 lb to an above-average newcomer at Leicester last time. An opening mark of 90 looks more than fair on the balance of his form and further improvement is anticipated.

No. 2 (3) Modern Games (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Just Beautiful - 15:25 Doncaster

This looks a good renewal of the Sceptre and Just Beautiful, who won her first four starts before finishing an excellent sixth in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, is taken to come out on top. She started odds-on for her latest start in a Group 3 at Deauville but was unable to repeat that form and could only finish second. However, she has a very likeable profile and if returning to her Newmarket form, she is sure to be in the mix.

No. 4 (1) Just Beautiful SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Wentworth Falls - 17:00 Doncaster

Wentworth Falls is often a hostage to fortune given the way he is ridden, but he's handicapped to win, and he ran on with real purpose at Newmarket last time. He now returns to a track that suits him much better, and he looks a banker to hit the places.