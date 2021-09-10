Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Nap

Reach For The Moon - 14:20 Doncaster

Reach For The Moon didn't need to show improved form to win the Solario Stakes last time, but he still impressed with the style of victory, producing a good turn of foot off a steady pace to draw four lengths clear. He may not have beaten much at Sandown but his other form is working out well - he pushed Point Lonsdale close in the Chesham and comfortably beat Harrow at Newbury - and he has not shown everything that he has to offer.

No. 3 (3) Reach For The Moon SBK 8/15 EXC 1.63 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Next Best

Title - 16:05 Doncaster

Title typically carried his head high when runner-up in a listed race at Hamilton last time, but it was how the race developed rather than any temperament issues that prevented him from winning. He is a quirky type but he is talented, too - as his third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot shows - and it would be no surprise were he to prove a class above his rivals on this handicap debut, particularly with a recent gelding operation offering hope for further improvement.

No. 4 (1) Title (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 103

Each-Way

Jawwaal - 13:45 Doncaster

Jawwaal has a fine record at this venue and has won here on three occasions, including twice this season. He arrives in good heart and caught the eye at Haydock last week, making good late headway and clocking a notable closing sectional after an awkward start left him on the back foot. He clearly remains on a decent mark and is suited by these conditions, so a bold bid looks on the cards.