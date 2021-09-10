To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Horse racing at Doncaster
It's St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Saturday...

Nap

Reach For The Moon - 14:20 Doncaster

Reach For The Moon didn't need to show improved form to win the Solario Stakes last time, but he still impressed with the style of victory, producing a good turn of foot off a steady pace to draw four lengths clear. He may not have beaten much at Sandown but his other form is working out well - he pushed Point Lonsdale close in the Chesham and comfortably beat Harrow at Newbury - and he has not shown everything that he has to offer.

Next Best

Title - 16:05 Doncaster

Title typically carried his head high when runner-up in a listed race at Hamilton last time, but it was how the race developed rather than any temperament issues that prevented him from winning. He is a quirky type but he is talented, too - as his third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot shows - and it would be no surprise were he to prove a class above his rivals on this handicap debut, particularly with a recent gelding operation offering hope for further improvement.

Each-Way

Jawwaal - 13:45 Doncaster

Jawwaal has a fine record at this venue and has won here on three occasions, including twice this season. He arrives in good heart and caught the eye at Haydock last week, making good late headway and clocking a notable closing sectional after an awkward start left him on the back foot. He clearly remains on a decent mark and is suited by these conditions, so a bold bid looks on the cards.

Smart Stat

Title - 16:05 Doncaster
23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Doncaster since the start of the 2017 season

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Reach For The Moon @ 1.84/5 in the 14:20 at Doncaster
Next Best - Back Title @ 2.56/4 in the 16:05 at Doncaster
Each-Way - Back Jawwaal @ 9.08/1 in the 13:45 at Doncaster

Doncaster 11th Sep (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 September, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hurricane Ivor
Jawwaal
Mondammej
Boundless Power
Stone Of Destiny
Whenthedealinsdone
Copper Knight
Digital
Justanotherbottle
Premier Power
Venturous
Mr Wagyu
Mid Winster
Count Dorsay
Kind Review
Beyond Equal
Treacherous
Intrinsic Bond
Embour
King Of Stars
Saluti
A Sure Welcome
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 11th Sep (7f Grp2)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 September, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Reach For The Moon
Lusail
Bayside Boy
Twilight Jet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 11th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 September, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Title
Dark Jedi
Living Legend
Tyson Fury
Sword Beach
Cardano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips