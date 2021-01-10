- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Doncaster on Monday...
"...looks a sure-fire improver now and can deservedly get his head in front..."
Timeform on Truckers Pass
Royal Pretender - 13:05 Doncaster
Royal Pretender is making steady progress and now finds himself in a maiden hurdle lacking any real depth. He wasn't beaten fair by a couple of useful sorts when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at Ascot in November, taking a step forward from his hurdling debut while not yet looking the finished article. Royal Pretender was outpaced a little on the home turn but stuck to the task well in the straight and that form is the best on offer here. With more improvement forthcoming, he should be able to open his account here.
Truckers Pass - 14:05 Doncaster
Truckers Pass cost connections £175,000 after finishing runner-up in a point and he has filled the same position on each of his three starts under Rules. He had some solid form in bumpers last season and was strong in the betting ahead of his hurdling debut at Ffos Las in October, but he lost out to one with more experience who has since won again, so the form looks solid. Truckers Pass looks a sure-fire improver now and can deservedly get his head in front.
There are some potential improvers on show here and Big Nasty, who arrives on the back of a positive reappearance, tops the shortlist. He was inconsistent last season but showed ability on more than one occasion, and plugged on well to be third on his first run for nine months at Wetherby last time. Big Nasty has long left the impression that he would be suited by further than three miles so will be well suited by this test.
Smart Stat
Stratagem - 13:35 Doncaster
24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate in mid season
21% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
