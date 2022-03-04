Doncaster Racing Tips: The Big Bite is a big player

- Trainer: Henry Oliver
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Saturday.
"The Big Bite has yet to run a bad race at Doncaster and his latest second over this course and distance was arguably the best effort of his career."
NAP: The Big Bite has a huge chance
The Big Bite - 14:55 Doncaster
The Big Bite has yet to run a bad race at Doncaster and his latest second over this course and distance was arguably the best effort of his career, keeping on well to be beaten just a length behind the winner, Funambule Sivola. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next appearance in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, proving himself to be a high-class chaser in the process. The Big Bite can count himself unlucky to bump into such a talented rival last time, but it was still another really good run on Town Moor and he can line up here from an unchanged mark. He acts well on heavy going, too, and another bold bid is expected.
NEXT BEST: Moore success with Imphal
Imphal showed improved form to resume winning ways at Wincanton six weeks ago, quickly asserting in the straight and ultimately passing the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over his nearest rival. That was his fourth win from his last six starts, so he is clearly going the right way and a BHA mark of 117 still looks fair judged on the balance of his form. With cheekpieces also refitted, Imphal is taken to go in again for Gary Moore, who could hardly be in better form with eight winners in the last seven days.
EACH-WAY: Cloth Cap will love the conditions
Cloth Cap was a big improver last season, notably winning the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and the Premier Chase at Kelso. Admittedly, he is yet to scale the same heights in three starts this season, but there have been plausible excuses each time and the handicapper is slowly starting to ease his grip. Now only 4 lb higher in the weights than when landing the Ladbrokes Trophy, Cloth Cap is well worth a chance to rediscover his best form, particularly as the track and ground will play to his strengths.
