Doncaster Racing Tips: Scarpia to scarper from his rivals

Doncaster races
Doncaster stages jumps racing on Thursday afternoon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Doncaster on Thursday.

"...clearly well handicapped able to run off the same mark here."

Scarpia

NAP

Scarpia - 15:50 Doncaster

Scarpia had things his own way when successful at Plumpton last week as he was given a well-judged front-running ride in a race that developed into a test of speed, but he still deserves credit for how quickly he settled matters on the turn for home. He ultimately scored by 11 lengths after being eased on the run-in and is clearly well handicapped able to run off the same mark here. Scarpia was suited by the sound surface at Plumpton so the going at Doncaster, which is good, good to soft in places, is in his favour.

NEXT BEST

Road Warrior - 14:45 Doncaster

Road Warrior has been operating at the top of his game and can be relied upon to give another good account. He has been a model of consistency of late and backed up a win at Sedgefield on Boxing Day with two excellent runner-up efforts over the same course and distance. He is unlikely to face much pressure for the lead here and this tough, in-form competitor should be difficult to pass under 10lb claimer Peter Coleman, who has a good record on the horse.

EACH-WAY

Hasty Parisian - 13:35 Doncaster

Hasty Parisian showed ability in bumpers, hitting the frame on both outings, and he made an encouraging start over hurdles at Warwick last month, finishing runner-up behind a talented type. Hasty Parisian was no match for Saint Segal, who had finished runner-up in a Grade 1 on his previous start, but it was still a promising performance and he is entitled to improve for the experience. This more galloping track will also suit a horse who gives the impression that he will stay further, while the continued good form of Milton Harris is another positive.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Scarpia @ 2.68/5 in the 15:50 at Doncaster
NEXT BEST - Back Road Warrior @ 3.02/1 in the 14:45 at Doncaster
EACH-WAY Back Hasty Parisian @ 6.511/2 in the 13:35 at Doncaster

Doncaster 10th Feb (2m Juv Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 10 February, 1.35pm

Rewired
Beraz
Hasty Parisian
Lifetime Legend
Vazir
Thunder Ahead
Bashful
Storm Catcher
Fae The Port
Hobsons Bay
Appreciate
Snap Chap
Doncaster 10th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 10 February, 2.45pm

Road Warrior
The Unit
Zalvados
Wildfire Warrior
Mulcahys Hill
Tiquer
Doncaster 10th Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 10 February, 3.50pm

Scarpia
Terresita
Lord Roco
Welsh Saint
Sultans Pride
Moon King
Faire Part Sivola
The Macon Lugnatic
Dell Arca
Danny Whizzbang
