NAP

Doncaster - 17:40 - Back Embesto

No. 1 (11) Embesto SBK 1/2 EXC 1.51 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Typically for a novice there's quite a range of ability on show in this mile contest with Roger Varian's colt Embesto looking very much the one to beat.

The son of Roaring Lion made plenty of appeal on pedigree before his debut at Yarmouth a month ago and he looked an exciting prospect in making short work of his rivals in a maiden where he led on the bridle two furlongs out after travelling strongly and quickened clear for a six-length win over Fly Zone.

That was a good effort on the clock as well, and Embesto looks well up to defying a penalty before going on to better things.

NEXT BEST

Doncaster - 19:45 - Back Ventura Express

No. 1 (3) Ventura Express SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 84

A penalty for winning at Pontefract last week means that Paul Midgley's sprinter Ventura Express carries top weight in this six-furlong handicap but with his yard going well that may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

After a couple of runs on the all-weather, Ventura Express turned in a career-best effort last time having dropped to below his last winning mark and ran out an emphatic winner by three and a quarter lengths from Some Nightmare after quickening to lead a furlong out.

All of his wins have come over the minimum trip, but he's effective over this distance too and he should be hard to beat under his penalty.

EACH-WAY

Doncaster - 18:15 - Back Diamondonthehill

No. 5 (2) Diamondonthehill SBK 15/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Diamondonthehill makes each-way appeal from the Michael Dods yard in this mile handicap. A strong-travelling type, he was a dual winner over Redcar's straight mile last season on good to firm ground so should be suited by the drying conditions he'll face here.

Heavy ground was no good for him at Ripon on his reappearance and he took a step forward from that when sixth to Scottish Summit at Thirsk last time when faring best of those drawn high, typically travelling well and keeping on to be nearest at the finish under hands and heels. That was over seven furlongs, and the return to a mile should help him go closer here.