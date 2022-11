NAP

Moon de Vega - 13:30 Doncaster

Moon de Vega has been highly tried this year, shaping much better than the distance beaten suggests on her return in the Cheshire Oaks and she went on to reverse the form with the winner of that race in the Oaks itself at Epsom.

She was left with a lot to do in a Group 3 at Newcastle when last seen in a race which was run at a steady pace early and gradually picked up as the race wore on, which didn't suit, and she has been given a good break since. Moon Vega broke her maiden in soft ground at this course as a two-year-old, so conditions aren't likely to be an issue, and she remains a filly to be interested in at this level.

No. 12 (2) Moon De Vega SBK 4/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Commanche Falls - 12:50 Doncaster

Commanche Falls had Summerghand in behind when winning a second Stewards' Cup at Goodwood but he has finished behind that rival all three starts since, runner-up when giving him 12 lb at York and filling the same position in the Ayr Gold Cup when conceding 7 lb.

However, there was only a short head between them off level weights in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot last time off level weights. There clearly isn't much between them but the ground may sway things in Commanche Fall's favour who is bidding to emulate his half-brother who won this race in 2020.

No. 3 (3) Commanche Falls SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Mr Alan - 3.13 Doncaster

Israr is sure to be popular but with the Betfair Sportsbook offering six places it may pay to take a stab at one at a bigger price. Mr Alan, who has developed into a useful performer this season, deservedly opened his account for the year at Nottingham last month, and he looks fairly priced.

He may have been at an advantage making his challenge on the stands' rail, but he travelled through that race like a horse who has even more to offer and he will be well suited by being held up in a race which should be run at a strong pace. The extra two furlongs isn't a problem and neither is the ground, so he is expected to throw down a stern challenge from a 4 lb higher mark.