NAP

Heroique de Maulde - 16:00 Doncaster

Heroique de Maulde, a dual winner in France in 2021, made a promising start for James Ewart at Newcastle, going down by just a short-head after impressing with how enthusiastically he travelled. He produced another encouraging effort when third at Newcastle last time, again travelling smoothly in a race run at a strong gallop. He was beaten around three and a half lengths but pulled 20 lengths clear of the fourth in a race to view positively, so a 2 lb rise in the weights looks fair enough. He has undergone a wind operation since last seen and is a relatively lightly raced six-year-old, so there could still be more to come.

No. 6 Heroique De Maulde (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

NEXT BEST

Future Benefits - 14:15 Doncaster

Point winner Future Benefits failed to make much of an impact over hurdles but he showed improved form to justify support on his chase debut at Newcastle, jumping accurately and responding well to pressure. He had to settle for second at Market Rasen last time, but he ran to a similar level as when successful at Newcastle and he remains with the potential to do better in this sphere. He's been given a short break since that latest outing at the start of December and he can bounce back to winning ways.