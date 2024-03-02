Serial Winners

Doncaster Racing Tips: Gift can wrap this up

Horse racing at Doncaster
There's jumps action at Doncaster on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Doncaster on Sunday.

  • A Doncaster Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Doncaster Nap - 15:50 - My Gift To You

    My Gift To You has progressed well since joining James Owen and has registered a couple of wins over hurdles and another two over fences from eight starts for the yard, finishing in the frame on the other occasions.

    He had to settle for second when trying to complete the hat-trick at Southwell last month - suffering a first defeat over fences - but he arguably produced his best effort yet in pulling 20 lengths clear of the third.

    He typically impressed with how he travelled through that race, leaving the impression that he remains ahead of his mark, and a 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't stop him launching another bold bid.

    Doncaster Next Best - 15:15 - Back Storm Control

    Storm Control was well beaten on his return at Cheltenham in December but he has been eased a further 3 lb in the weights and drops in grade here so it would be little surprise to see him bounce back and boss these rivals, particularly as trainer Kerry Lee's horses are in such good form.

    Lee has sent out four winners from her last six runners and has an interesting contender here in Storm Control who has a positive record at this venue having won once and hit the frame twice from four starts at Doncaster.

    Storm Control is now 6 lb lower than the mark he last defied at Newbury a couple of seasons ago, while he also ran well from this mark when fourth over this course and distance on his final outing of last term.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

