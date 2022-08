NAP: Fresh Hope still progressing

Fresh Hope - 18:10 Doncaster

Fresh Hope had some good form last year and didn't appear to stay when beaten at 7/4-on over a mile and a quarter on her return at Wetherby in April.

She relished the drop back to a mile when opening her account at this course on her next start, only winning by a short head but still not looking the finished article, and she went like one of the best horses at the weights in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot after.

Fresh Hope confirmed herself well handicapped when resuming winning ways in a four-runner event at Leicester last time, making hard work of it but not suited by a slowly-run race. She is back in a bigger field now in a race which should be truly run, and is strongly fancied to follow up from a 2 lb higher mark.

No. 9 (14) Fresh Hope SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Spring Bloom can win again

Spring Bloom - 19:40 Doncaster

Spring Bloom ended a long losing run in good style at Windsor last month, taking advantage of a drop in class but doing it in grand style, and that victory has clearly boosted his confidence.

He had no trouble following up over the same course and distance last week, very strong in the market and showing he is versatile as he was ridden with more restraint.

Spring Bloom once again had plenty in hand, swishing his tail on more than one occasion when hitting the front, but by no means stopping. The conditions of that race mean he is able to race from the same mark now and, though he is back in a bigger and more competitive field now, he is a sprinter in top form and is hard to ignore from a handicapping perspective.

No. 6 (12) Spring Bloom SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Croeso Cymraeg looks overpriced

Croeso Cymraeg - 20:10 Doncaster

Admittedly, Croeso Cymraeg does have his quirks, but there is no doubting his ability, and he looks overpriced in a race which should be run to suit given he arrives in top form.

He got off the mark for the season at Ripon in June, aided by breaking sharper than previously and having a strong pace to aim at. He ran well to be not beaten far under a penalty at Carlisle next time before resuming winning ways at Salisbury 26 days ago, having to work hard to edge it at the line but he'd travelled best for most of the way.

Croeso Cymraeg is only 3 lb higher in the weights now and he seems sure to launch another bold bid under Adam Kirby.