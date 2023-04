NAP

Flyin' Solo - 15:55 Doncaster

Flyin' Solo showed useful form during the 2021 season, winning back-to-back handicaps at Newbury and York before producing some creditable efforts in defeat. He ran right up to his best when second on his return at Ascot last season, coming from further back than the winner in a race that wasn't run that strongly for a competitive 16-runner handicap, but he failed to make it to the track again. He now returns after 11 months off but it's encouraging that the yard sent out the Lincoln winner, Migration, on Saturday and Flyin' Solo, who has very few miles on the clock for a six-year-old, still appeals as being on a decent mark. His proven stamina (he has plenty of form at a mile and a half) could be an asset in these testing conditions.

No. 4 (4) Flyin' Solo SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST

Cold Stare - 16:30 Doncaster

Cold Stare failed to win last season and is on a losing run that stretches back to October 2021, but he shaped well from a much higher mark at this meeting last season and is effective with cut in the ground so looks to have a bit in his favour. Cold Stare was competing off a 16 lb higher mark on his return last year and he ran well in sixth, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble in running. He proved inconsistent last term, throwing in the odd shocker, but he went close on a couple of occasions, including when beaten just over half a length in fifth over this course and distance in October, and is tempting off a career-low mark.

No. 8 (10) Cold Stare (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY

Bernardo O'Reilly - 15:20 Doncaster

Bernardo O'Reilly was a decisive winner on his return in this six-furlong handicap last season so he makes appeal off the same mark, with the bonus of ace apprentice Billy Loughnane taking off a valuable 5 lb. Bernardo O'Reilly failed to win again last season but he ran some good races in defeat, most notably when third off a 3 lb higher mark in the Ayr Silver Cup. The handicapper has relented following a moderate run on his final start of the campaign and, proven on testing ground, he ought to give a good account.