A Doncaster NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Doncaster NAP - 15:05 - Back Fenland Tiger

No. 5 Fenland Tiger SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 107

Fenland Tiger has won four of his six starts since being switched to handicaps and the form of his latest effort when third at Carlisle is as good as anything he'd shown previously.

Beaten five and a half lengths at the line, he left the impression he would have benefited from a stronger gallop, just unable to go with the front pair when the sprint for home began.

The winner gave that form a boost when following up at Market Rasen on Tuesday and Fenland Tiger remains very much one to be interested in from an unchanged mark, with further progress not out of the question after just two chase starts.

Back Fenland Tiger @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Doncaster Next Best - 12:50 - Back Personal Ambition

No. 1 Personal Ambition (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: -

Personal Ambition was let down by his jumping when finishing well beaten in a Grade 2 novice event at Sandown last month, but he's worth another chance to confirm the promise of his debut success at Warwick now back in calmer waters.

That was a fairly useful performance to win by three and a half lengths from Jingko Blue, who advertised the strength of that form when winning his next start at Newbury.

There isn't much depth to this novice and Personal Ambition probably won't need to improve on that effort to defy a penalty.

Back Personal Ambition @ 2.255/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Doncaster Each-Way - 14:00 - Back Raffle Ticket

No. 2 Raffle Ticket SBK 7/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Mel Rowley

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 133

Raffle Ticket stepped up on his reappearance run with a good second at Taunton last month, producing a career-best effort to be beaten just a head.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he jumped fluently in the main and was doing his best work at the finish in the style of one who will be suited by going back up in trip, pulling well clear of the rest.

Still low mileage for one of his age, Raffle Ticket is fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights to gain a third career win over fences.