NAP: Dhahabi can come on a bundle for his recent return

Dhahabi - 18:41 Doncaster

Dhahabi cost a whopping 3,100,000 guineas as a yearling but has seemingly had his problems, not making the track last season, but showing that he retains all of his ability on his belated return and handicap debut at Newmarket in April.

That was his first start since finishing third to stablemate One Ruler in the Autumn Stakes in 2020, and he left the impression he would come on a great deal for the run, having no extra in the final furlong. He is bred to stay middle distances, but it is interesting he is kept to this sort of trip for now, and he remains on a good mark.

No. 2 (6) Dhahabi (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST: Operating open to significant improvement

Operating - 17:33 Doncaster

This looks a hot race of its type, but Operating shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Wolverhampton towards the end of last year, and is the type to take a big step forward now.

He's a well-bred colt, related to plenty of winners, and started favourite for his debut, and duly shaped with plenty of encouragement amidst greenness, slowly into stride and not getting the clearest of runs. He finished with running left at the line and should make considerable progress now for a yard that are in flying form.

No. 14 (15) Operating (Usa) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Gibside can remain competitive

Gibside - 19:51 Doncaster

Gibside remains a maiden, but arrives in form, bumping into a very well-treated sort at Beverley at the beginning of last month, and leaving the impression he still has plenty to learn when third at Ripon last time.

He was well backed on that occasion, shaping better than the bare result, paying for making a big move out wide over three furlongs out. There should be more to come from him, particularly at this sort of trip, and under a more economic ride, he should be bang in the mix once more.