NAP

Modern Dancer - 14:25 Doncaster

Modern Dancer is a half-brother to numerous winners, including the Group 1-winning juvenile Ultra, and he justified good support when scoring over this course and distance on his debut in June. He then showed improved form on Timeform's figures, despite being beaten, when runner-up under a penalty at Yarmouth last month, finishing a couple of lengths behind a promising rival who has subsequently performed creditably at listed level. An opening handicap mark of 85 looks fair based on that form, while Modern Dancer remains open to improvement after two promising displays.

No. 3 (3) Modern Dancer SBK 11/8 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Umm Kulthum - 15:35 Doncaster

Umm Kulthum has made little impact on her last two outings but it's easy enough to overlook those efforts as she was facing a very tough task in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes, while she was always on the back foot in a Group 3 at York last time after breaking slowly and racing well off the pace in a race dominated by those towards the head of affairs. That race at York was won by Flotus, a talented filly Umm Kulthum had in behind when readily winning on her return to action at Newmarket in May. That was Umm Kulthum's first start since she had finished third behind Rohaan and Dragon Symbol in the Sandy Lane Stakes nearly a year earlier. She is unproven at seven furlongs but looks worth another crack at it and is a big player on the pick of her form.

No. 7 (11) Umm Kulthum (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Temple Bruer - 13:50 Doncaster

Temple Bruer had been edging down the weights and he took advantage of that sliding mark when scoring at Brighton in a first-time tongue tie on his first start for Mike Murphy and Michael Keady having switched from Robert Cowell's yard. Temple Bruer was unable to follow up under a 5 lb penalty at Yarmouth last week but his runner-up effort behind Intervention - who reopposes here - backed up the impression he had created at Brighton and confirmed his return to form. He is now 5 lb better off with Intervention, who carries a penalty here, and he ought to give another good account. Promising apprentice Taylor Fisher is aboard for the first time here.