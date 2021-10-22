Doncaster racing tips: Beckett can take Listed glory

NAP: Beckett can take Listed glory

Deodar - 15:50 Doncaster

Deodar has already been gelded and didn't make his debut until last month, so he seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he made a very good impression when making a winning debut at Newbury, beating one who has proved himself useful by being placed in listed company since.

His victory didn't look likely for much of the race, either, held up in the rear and looking in need of the experience in the first half of the race. He was pushed along to get into contention around two furlongs from home and was noted making good headway under a hands-and-heels ride approaching the final furlong. Deodar displayed a good turn of foot to quicken into the lead soon after and won with a fair bit up his sleeve. It is no surprise connections quickly step him up in grade and this track and trip will suit him well.

No. 1 (3) Deodar SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Dakota can take Gold

Dakota Gold - 16:20 Doncaster

This looks a wide-open handicap, but Dakota Gold is used to plying his trade at a higher level and he doesn't look badly treated back in a handicap for the first time in over a year. He enjoyed a fantastic season in 2020, winning three times at listed level and also picking up the Group 3 Bengough Stakes at York.

Dakota Gold is yet to reach that sort of level so far this term, but he hasn't had his preferred soft ground until at Ascot earlier this month and he took a step back in the right direction to finish third to a thriving sort. The runner-up has gone on to finish third in the Champions Sprint, so the form has a solid look to it, and the ground will be in Dakota Gold's favour here. He can also call upon a solid course record and he is fancied to stamp his class on this field from top weight.

No. 1 (6) Dakota Gold SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 104

EACH WAY: Walk in the park

Roundhay Park - 14:05 Doncaster

Roundhay Park has done the majority of his racing over shorter - won over six furlongs at this track earlier in the year - but he resumed winning ways on just his second start over seven furlongs at Chester last month.

He had seemingly gone off the boil - started at 16/1 - and the cheekpieces were left off, but he saw the trip out really well on his first start for 11 weeks to beat an ultra-consistent, solid yardstick by a neck. That form looks solid enough and a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights looks lenient. Roundhay Park handles soft ground well and, while it will place more emphasis on stamina at the trip on this more galloping track, he is entitled to take another step forward for that run and his overall record at this course is a positive one.