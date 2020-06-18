- Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Diamond Jubilee Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3.
"...has created a fantastic impression in a short space of time..."
Timeform on Sceptical
1. Dream of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute/Ryan Moore)
Won first 2 starts last season before producing a career best when only just failing to overhaul Blue Point in this race. Went off the boil after but no surprise to see him bounce back.
2. Hello Youmzain (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott)
Both wins came at Haydock last season, namely the Sandy Lane Stakes and Betfair Sprint Cup (Group 1). Good third in Commonwealth Cup at this meeting in between. Not seen to best effect here final run.
3. Khaadem (Charles Hills/Jim Crowley)
Produced a massive effort when easily winning Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood last season but disappointed all 3 starts at this level, including twice here. Soft ground would be a concern.
4. Sands of Mali (Richard Fahey/Ben Curtis)
Sprang a surprise in Champions Sprint over C&D final 3-y-o start (had an uncontested lead), and nowhere near that level in 4 starts last term. Not hard to look elsewhere.
5. Sceptical (Denis Hogan, Ireland/Frankie Dettori)
Cost connections just £2,800 as an unraced 3-y-o but has an excellent pedigree and has rapidly developed into the highest-rated sprinter in Ireland, bolting up in listed race at Naas 12 days ago.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Naas
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|4.34
|06/03/20
|Dundalk
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|z
|10st 4lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|2.99
|21/02/20
|Dundalk
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 10lbs
|C. T. Keane
|6.8
|20/11/19
|Dundalk
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 5lbs
|James J. Doyle
|2.2
|30/10/19
|Dundalk
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James J. Doyle
|85
6. Shine So Bright (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)
Showed plenty of speed over 7f/1m last season, notably when holding off Laurens in Group 2 at York in August. Doesn't have much to find on that form and drop back in trip potentially a good move.
7. Speak In Colours (Joseph O'Brien, Ireland/William Buick)
Won twice last season, including Group 3 at the Curragh in September. Creditable fourth in this last season and respectable comeback at the Curragh last week. Likely to come up short again, however.
8. The Tin Man (James Fanshawe/Oisin Murphy)
Grand servant to connections, and 2 of his 3 Group 1 wins have come over this C&D, including this event in 2017. However, his second to Hello Youmzain in Sprint Cup was his only good run of 2019.
9. Breathtaking Look (Stuart Williams/Andrea Atzeni)
Progressive filly, winning 3 times last season, including when making all in Group 3 at Doncaster (7f). Good second back sprinting in Group 3 at Newmarket on return and this stiff 6f will suit.
10. One Master (William Haggas/James Doyle)
Proved better than ever to win Prix de la Foret at Longchamp for the second season in a row in October. Good second in Champions Sprint here later that month and soft ground would increase her chance.
Recommended bets
Timeform's Diamond Jubilee Stakes Analyst Verdict
Many are closely matched on their best form but SCEPTICAL has created a fantastic impression in a short space of time and can improve past his rivals. One Master was a close third in the Queen Anne at this meeting last season but this race looks more suitable and she rates a big threat, especially if conditions become testing, with Betfair Sprint Cup winner Hello Youmzain another to consider.
1. Sceptical
2. One Master
3. Hello Youmzain
Royal Ascot 20th Jun (6f Grp1)
Saturday 20 June, 3.35pm
