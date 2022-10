Dewhurst Stakes

15:00 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Aesop's Fables (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Ready winner of a six-furlong maiden at Navan and the seven-furlong Futurity Stakes at the Curragh. Lost his unbeaten record when fourth in the National Stakes at the Curragh last month, though perhaps heavy ground wasn't ideal. Trainer has won this seven times so must be respected.

2. Chaldean (Andrew Balding/ Frankie Dettori)

Frankel colt who has progressed at a rate of knots, getting off the mark in a seven-furlong novice at Newbury before handling the rise in class with aplomb when taking Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York. Booked his place for this with an all-the-way win in the Champagne at Doncaster and sure to go well again.

3. Isaac Shelby (Brian Meehan/ Sean Levey)

Did the job well when making a winning debut over six and a half furlongs at Newbury in May and built significantly on that form when a game winner of the Group 2 Superlative Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket in July. Needs to improve again but that's entirely possible.

4. Marbaan (Charlie Fellowes/ Jamie Spencer)

Oasis Dream colt who took a big step forward when completing the hat-trick in the Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood, beating Holloway Boy by half a length. Well held in the National Stakes at the Curragh last time but was probably unsuited by heavy conditions. Has bit to find with the principals, however.

5. Naval Power (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Ran to a smart level when landing a listed race at Ascot in July and had no trouble defying a penalty in a similar event at Haydock last month to make it four from four. He rates a very smart prospect for a yard that has won two of the last three renewals.

6. Nostrum (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Kingman colt who is a grand type physically and built on the considerable promise of his winning debut when taking a Group 3 over C&D 16 days ago, despite still looking very much in need of experience. More to come and is an exciting prospect.

7. Royal Scotsman (Paul & Oliver Cole/ Jim Crowley)

Gleneagles colt who improved again when landing the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in July. Disappointed in the Gimcrack at York since, however, and others have more potential now. Up in trip.