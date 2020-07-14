To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Super John Delaware Park
Today's best bet Super John runs at Delaware Park
Nick Shiambouros fired in two more winners at Parx yesterday. Nick hopes to keep the run going with two selections from Delaware Park...

"This is a tougher assignment, but feel he is up to the task"

Back Super John Race 7 in the 21:15 at Delaware Park

Take Vegas Life

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Vegas Life

Vegas Life should go close in this $16k claimer on the main track.

This colt beat a field of $25k non winners of two races at Tampa Bay Downs last month. He took the lead in the straight, and pulled clear to win decisively. This was his best effort to date, and this lightly raced individual should have a lot more to offer. Top jockey Daniel Centeno rides back for connections, which is a positive sign. This is a tougher assignment, but feel he is up to the task. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

Super John to shine

Race 7 21:15 Delaware Park - Super John

Super John is an interesting runner in this $25k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related colt won a $62.5k optional claimer at Laurel Park last December. He made a strong three wide move on the turn, and was firmly driven out to score. Trainer John Servis has worked him steadily for his reappearance, and finished with a bullet work at the end of last month. This looks like a competitive race, but he does have a touch of class and solid form. He should go close and have backed him at his current price of [2.88] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +62.15

This week so far....

Staked: 4
Returned: 11.9

Nick Shiambouros,

