US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Time to Enjoy the Music

Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Enjoy the Music

Enjoy the Music should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This colt crossed the line in first place against similar last month, but was demoted to second for interference. He took the lead in the home straight, but bothered the runner up in the process which led to his disqualification. I felt the DQ was a little harsh to say the least. He was clearly the best horse in the race, but the rules in America are very strict regarding interference. Hopefully he will make amends, and should be backed at around his Morning Line of [3.5] on the exchange.

Soul P Say to repeat

Race 9 22:15 Delaware Park - Soul P Say

Soul P Say is my selection in this interesting finale on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive when beating a field of $4k claimers over this course last month. He swept to the front in the straight, and cruised home to win unchallenged. This field is tougher, but won at a higher level last year. He has been claimed five times in as many races, and makes his debut for new trainer Lucia Garibay. Top rider Carol Cedeno rides back for new connections, and I am expecting a big effort. Anything around his Morning Line of [5.0] will do.