US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Monday 6 July, 6.45pm
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...
"He won at the $16k level at Tampa last year, and a reproduction of that effort would be good enough to take this"
Back Rock Solid Golfer Race 7 at BSP in the 21:15 at Delaware Park
Honor to runaway
Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Honor Run
Honor Run looks like the horse to beat in this $6,250 non winners of two claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished a creditable sixth in a $16k non winners of two at Laurel last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the chips were down. Considering this was his first start in over a year, he acquitted himself well. Trainer James Lawrence drops him aggressively today and should be rewarded with a victory. Nice to see the talented Trevor McCarthy ride back for connections, which is another positive. He should be backed at around his Morning Line of [2.8].
Rock Solid Golfer to lead charge
Race 7 21:15 Delaware Park - Rock Solid Golfer
Rock Solid Golfer could run well at a decent price in this $12.5K claimer on the turf.
This seven-year-old makes his debut for trainer Giovanni Luqueno. He finished a decent fourth against a field of $20k claimers over this course last September. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He won at the $16k level at Tampa last year, and a reproduction of that effort would be good enough to take this. There are plenty in here with chances so I recommend backing him at BSP.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +47.14
This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0
Back Honor Run Race 2 at [2.8] in the 18:45 at Delaware Park
Back Rock Solid Golfer Race 7 at BSP in the 21:15 at Delaware Park
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
