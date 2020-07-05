To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Rock Solid Golfer Delaware Park
Today's best bet Rock Solid Golfer runs at Delaware Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...

"He won at the $16k level at Tampa last year, and a reproduction of that effort would be good enough to take this"

Back Rock Solid Golfer Race 7 at BSP in the 21:15 at Delaware Park

Honor to runaway

Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Honor Run

Honor Run looks like the horse to beat in this $6,250 non winners of two claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a creditable sixth in a $16k non winners of two at Laurel last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the chips were down. Considering this was his first start in over a year, he acquitted himself well. Trainer James Lawrence drops him aggressively today and should be rewarded with a victory. Nice to see the talented Trevor McCarthy ride back for connections, which is another positive. He should be backed at around his Morning Line of [2.8].

Rock Solid Golfer to lead charge

Race 7 21:15 Delaware Park - Rock Solid Golfer

Rock Solid Golfer could run well at a decent price in this $12.5K claimer on the turf.

This seven-year-old makes his debut for trainer Giovanni Luqueno. He finished a decent fourth against a field of $20k claimers over this course last September. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He won at the $16k level at Tampa last year, and a reproduction of that effort would be good enough to take this. There are plenty in here with chances so I recommend backing him at BSP.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +47.14

This week so far....


Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Honor Run Race 2 at [2.8] in the 18:45 at Delaware Park
Back Rock Solid Golfer Race 7 at BSP in the 21:15 at Delaware Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Delaw (US) 6th Jul (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zen Archer
Mousetrap
Seventyseven Force
Honor Run
Johns Promise
Arnina
Dangerus Hearted
Sarasota Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Delaw (US) 6th Jul (R7 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alluring Silver
Buzz Off
Next Cowboy Up
Fine Spirit
Scherzo
Nileator
Beltway Bob
Rock Solid Golfer
Dreaming Of Frank
Dashing Lou
Driven By Thunder
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles