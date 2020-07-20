US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Delaw (US) 20th Jul (R1 1m Allw)Show Hide
Monday 20 July, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Be Bop A Lola
|Annika Gold
|Pats No Fool
|Always A Queen
|Lasting Union
|Filly Ride
Bet slip
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...
"She is equally effective on turf, and is suited by the conditions of the race"
Back Hotshot Anna Race 8 at [3.2] in the 21:45 at Delaware Park
Bet on Red
Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Truly Red
Truly Red should appreciate the ease in grade in this maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly finished down the field in a $16k maiden claimer over a mile on the main track. She was sent off as the favourite, but weakened quickly at the entrance to the straight. She had previously finished an excellent second against similar over six furlongs. The drop in trip and class should be enough to find the winners' enclosure. In addition the talented Carol Cedeno has the riding assignment. Anything around [3.5] will do.
Hotshot the one
Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Hotshot Anna
Hotshot Anna can give jockey Carol Cedeno another winner.
This consistent mare finished fifth to the talented Mia Mischief at Oaklawn Park in a $62.5k claimer on the main track. She kept on well in the closing stages, but never had a realistic chance of catching the winner. She is a Graded Stakes winner, and never runs a bad race. She is equally effective on turf, and is suited by the conditions of the race. Her work tab is solid, and trainer McLean Robertson boasts a 19% strike rate at the meeting. She should be backed at around [3.2] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +60.41
This week so far....
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
