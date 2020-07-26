To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Declared Delaware Park
Today's best bet Declared runs at Delaware Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet Somelikeithotbrown won at 12.48 BSP at Saratoga. Nick returns to Delaware Park with two selections...

"He will appreciate the ease in grade, and could pop- up at a big price"

Back Declared Race 3 at BSP in the 19:15 at Delaware Park

Declared to make a statement

Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Declared

I am going to back outsider Declared in this $25k claimer on the turf.

This Hard Spun gelding was a no show in a Maiden Special Weight at the Fairgrounds in February. He ran a little wide on the home turn, but made no impression in the straight and finished well beaten. This run was too bad to be true, as he finished a closing second against similar on debut in January. He makes his debut for new trainer Richard Hendricks, who has a 31% strike rate with horses dropping to claiming for the first time. He will appreciate the ease in grade, and could pop- up at a big price. His Morning Line is [13.0], but recommend backing him at BSP.

Thedevilmademedoit

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Thedevilmademedoit

Thedevilmademedoit should go close in this $6,250k non winner of two races on the main track.

She has some decent form on both the turf course and the main track. On her latest start on the main track she finished a creditable fifth in a $16k non winner of two races claimer. She ran on fairly well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. Trainer Jamie Ness aggressively drops her, and the talented Carol Cedeno rides back for connections. Ness has a 21% strike rate in all claiming races which is impressive. She should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +71.59

This week so far....

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Declared Race 3 at BSP in the 19:15 at Delaware Park
Back Thedevilmademedoit Race 8 at [3.0] in the 21:45 at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros,

