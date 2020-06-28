US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Big shout for Always Talking

Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Always Talking

Always Talking should go close in this $12.5 claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a close second at Laurel earlier this month. She was caught in a speed duel, but was only just denied close home. She has faced better in the past, notably when beating a field of $16k optional claimers back in March. In form trainer Kieron Magee has engaged the services of the talented Carol Cedeno, who boasts an impressive 38% strike rate. Cedono has come a long way from her apprentice days at Aqueduct, and is in spectacular form at the meeting. She should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

A Classical choice

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Mr Classical

Mr Classical looks the stronger of the two Phil Aristone entries.

This Bernardini gelding finished fifth in a $25k allowance race at Parx earlier this month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to have every chance at the furlong marker before weakening out of contention. This was his first start in almost three months, and may have needed it. He was narrowly beaten against similar in February, and the mile trip will play to his strengths. His work tab is respectable, and should be ready to do himself justice. He should be backed at around [3.6] on the exchange.