US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Delaw (US) 29th Jun (R3 6f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 29 June, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Life On The Edge
|Sethamee Street
|Always Talking
|Ortinola
|Frontier Woman
|Gottaflathaveher
|Silent Fluidity
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...
"Kieron Magee has engaged the services of the talented Carol Cedeno, who boasts an impressive 38% strike rate"
Back Always Talking Race 3 at [3.5] in the 19:15 at Delaware Park
Big shout for Always Talking
Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Always Talking
Always Talking should go close in this $12.5 claimer on the main track.
This filly finished a close second at Laurel earlier this month. She was caught in a speed duel, but was only just denied close home. She has faced better in the past, notably when beating a field of $16k optional claimers back in March. In form trainer Kieron Magee has engaged the services of the talented Carol Cedeno, who boasts an impressive 38% strike rate. Cedono has come a long way from her apprentice days at Aqueduct, and is in spectacular form at the meeting. She should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.
Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Mr Classical
Mr Classical looks the stronger of the two Phil Aristone entries.
This Bernardini gelding finished fifth in a $25k allowance race at Parx earlier this month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to have every chance at the furlong marker before weakening out of contention. This was his first start in almost three months, and may have needed it. He was narrowly beaten against similar in February, and the mile trip will play to his strengths. His work tab is respectable, and should be ready to do himself justice. He should be backed at around [3.6] on the exchange.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +42:63
This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0
Monday 29 June, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Life On The Edge
|Sethamee Street
|Always Talking
|Ortinola
|Frontier Woman
|Gottaflathaveher
|Silent Fluidity
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 29 June, 9.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr. Roundtree
|Mr Classical
|Widget Factory
|Gemo Rain
|Jackfruit
|Driftwood
|Code Name Brody
Join to place betsJoin today