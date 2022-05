Dante Stakes

15:35 York, Thursday

Live on ITV4

1. Bluegrass (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Steadily progressive colt who stepped up on two-year-old form when fourth in the Ballysax over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown on his return, shaping as if ready for further. His yard has dominated the Derby trials in recent weeks but this one would be a surprise winner.

2. Dark Moon Rising (Kevin Ryan/ Kevin Stott)

Useful colt who made a winning return in a conditions event at Chelmsford in March. Finished a creditable fourth in a listed event at Newcastle last time but looks firmly up against it here.

3. Desert Crown (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Son of Nathaniel who could hardly have made a more impressive debut at Nottingham in the autumn, storming clear. There's plenty about him physically and he's open to significant improvement (current second favourite for the Derby). Yard has won this six times.

4. El Bodegon (James Ferguson/ Daniel Muscutt)

Most progressive at two, ending the season with a win in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a quarter on soft ground, beating current Derby favourite Stone Age by a length and a half. He was seen to good effect from the front but that's still the best form on offer, so he must be considered with stamina already proven.

5. Kingmax (David Loughnane/ Rossa Ryan)

Showed promise for Roger Varian last year and stepped up markedly when bolting up in a novice at Kempton in March. Improved again when fourth in the Craven at Newmarket four weeks ago, albeit beaten over six lengths. More needed again stepping up in trip.

6. Magisterial (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Frankel colt from an excellent family and he confirmed his debut promise when getting off the mark in a mile novice at Haydock in October. Improved a chunk when defying a penalty at Leicester over this trip on his return, though that form received a knock at Windsor on Monday. Stable has won this three times since 2015.

7. Masekela (Andrew Balding/ Jason Watson)

Narrowly denied by subsequent dual Group 1 winner Native Trail in the Superlative at last year's July meeting. Bagged a Newbury listed win on his next start but has posted just respectable efforts in defeat since, including when second in a listed race at Newmarket on his return. Others have more potential.

8. Royal Patronage (Charlie & Mark Johnston/ Jason Hart)

Front-runner who was an impressive winner of the Acomb here before following up in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, snatching victory from Coroebus who kicked too soon. His effort in the Futurity Trophy is best overlooked (he was struck into) and he ran to form when eighth in the 2000 Guineas on his return. Looks ready for this longer trip.

9. White Wolf (Saeed bin Suroor/ Danny Tudhope)

Made a promising start to his career when winning a Southwell novice over a mile last month, overcoming inexperience. This demands plenty more but clearly has potential.