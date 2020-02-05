Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Wednesday 5 February

17:05 - FORESEE (3) has been in fine form of late and made it four wins from his last five starts when scoring at Newcastle last month. Foresee didn't need to match the form of his previous success, but still ran out a wide-margin winner and is expected to launch a bold bid from an 11 lb higher mark. Tony Carroll has his string in excellent form, while the booking of leading all-weather jockey Ben Curtis is another positive, so Foresee has plenty in his favour.

17:40 - MOUNT MOGAN (6) produced a promising effort when runner-up at Lingfield last month, improving on the level of form he had shown on debut at Kempton, and he is entitled to progress again. He took too long to get going at Lingfield but finished well and should be sharper for the experience.



18:10 - KNOCKABOUT QUEEN (1) has been in excellent form since the turn of the year, finishing runner-up here before going one better next time. She followed up with another success at Lingfield, scoring in straightforward fashion after being well positioned, and she ought to go close again from a 4 lb higher mark.

18:40 - DELEYLL (3) bounced back to form at Kempton last time, scoring by a neck, and he is expected to give another good account from just a 2 lb higher mark. Deleyll - whose resurgence coincided with the reapplication of cheekpieces that will also be worn here - impressed with how strongly he stayed on to prevail, finding plenty to get up close home. The booking of Adam Kirby here is another positive.

19:10 - GHAITH (3) has taken his form to a new level since moving to David Loughnane from Hugo Palmer, winning on both outings for his new trainer. Both victories have been achieved over this course and distance, and he looked a horse to follow when defying an 11 lb rise with plenty to spare last time. He has a 9 lb hike to overcome this time but he looks up to the challenge and can complete the hat-trick. Gallipoli looked like he needed the run at Chelmsford last time and could be a different proposition with that outing under his belt, so is considered one of the main dangers.

19:40 - BOY GEORGE (9) shaped better than the result would suggest when finishing sixth at Lingfield last time. He was immediately on the back foot after breaking awkwardly from the stalls and was in an unpromising position, but he kept on in pleasing style to finish within two lengths of the winner. He had previously only been narrowly denied, suggesting that he is on a fair mark, and he is expected to go close.

20:10 - GOLDEN FOUNTAIN's stamina appeared to be stretched over 1m2f on his handicap debut at Lingfield last time, but he retains potential and the drop back in trip should suit. Golden Fountain went through the race at Lingfield like a well-handicapped horse and travelled powerfully, but he found less than looked likely and had to settle for sixth. He can build on that encouraging effort over this more suitable trip and get off the mark.