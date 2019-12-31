Through The Card: Warwick, Tuesday 31 December

12:25 - SEE FOREVER (3) struck on her first start for Fergal O'Brien at Uttoxeter earlier this month and she might have more to offer for this yard. A 3 lb rise in the weights looks fair and a bold bid is expected. Kenny George possibly found the race coming too soon when disappointing under a penalty at Hereford last time but would be a threat if recapturing the form of his previous win at Fontwell.

12:55 - EMMAS JOY (1) disappointed in a Grade 2 at Sandown last time but she was an impressive winner of a novice hurdle here on her previous outing and will be tough to beat if in similar form. This longer trip is unlikely to be an issue and she is expected to bounce back to winning ways in these calmer waters.

13:30 - SEEANYTHINGYOULIKE (7) has yet to win in 17 starts but he's in good form and was unlucky not to finish closer at Taunton last time. He jumped fluently, travelled strongly and was going well when repeatedly denied a clear run between the fourth-last and third-last. He can take advantage of a fair mark and gain compensation here.

14:00 - TROUBLED SOUL (5) is a consistent type and has finished second or third on her last five outings. Her consistency should count for plenty in a race such as this and she is likely to go close. Bob Ford won by a wide margin at Uttoxeter and wasn't digraced behind a progressive rival last time, so is considered a danger.

14:35 - COLBY (13) disappointed at Chepstow on his penultimate start when faced with an inadequate test, but he bounced back at Exeter last time, relishing the step up in distance. He was only narrowly beaten at Exeter and a 3 lb rise is perfectly fair, particularly with further improvement possible on just his fourth start for Peter Bowen. GLENFORDE (11) can also be given a chance. He offered plenty to work on when fourth on his debut for Dan Skelton and was going well when brought down last time.

15:10 - MANOFTHEMOMENT (2) shaped with encouragement when sixth in a very strong race at Chepstow on his chase debut, and he built on that when third at Wetherby, shaping as if he should have finished closer. He had plenty to do turning for home having lost his place, in part due to sloppy jumping, but he kept on strongly close home, suggesting there is more to come.

15:40 - WILDE ABOUT OSCAR was only narrowly touched off at Southwell on his debut and he looks the one to beat here. He took a strong hold and that keenness in the early stages ultimately proved to be his undoing as he was collared near the finish. He ought to have improved for that outing and can get off the mark.