Through The Card: Southwell, Thursday 5 March

14:00 - LIGHT LILY (6) sprang a surprise to make a winning Fibresand debut over seven furlongs here last month and then produced a better effort when following up in style over this course and distance, scooting clear by five lengths under a hands-and-heels ride. She clearly relishes this surface and is operating at the top of her game, so should complete the hat-trick.

14:35 - SHOOT TO WIN (10) was sent off at a big price on debut but showed plenty to work with, keeping on well to finish second without ever throwing down a challenge to the winner. That was an encouraging performance and Shoot To Win, who remains open to plenty of improvement, can take a step forward and get off the mark. Betushkha just about has the best form on offer and looks the main threat.

15:10 - LACAN (6) is on a long losing run and was badly out of form towards the end of his spell with Michael Bell. However, he has joined Mick Appleby, a trainer renowned for getting the best out of recruits, so it would be little surprise to see a much better performance here. He would be a cut above these rivals if finding some form. It's also worth including POPPY MAY (7) as she produced a respectable effort last time and went close when fourth at Newcastle in January.

15:45 - THE EAGLE'S NEST (6) has thrived since tackling this surface, getting off the mark on his Fibresand debut here in January before following up last month. He narrowly failed to complete the hat-trick over this course and distance last time but that was a good performance and, now partnered by a promising 5 lb claimer, he is expected to bounce back to winning ways.

16:20 - DOC SPORTELLO (6) produced an encouraging performance when third at Newcastle in January and built on that promise when runner-up at Southwell last month, losing out by a neck but pulling well clear of the rest. He looks well treated off the same mark and is expected to launch a bold bid.

16:50 - MUKHA MAGIC (4) produced his best effort yet in first-time eyeshields over course and distance last month, staying on strongly to score by two and three-quarter lengths. He could have a bit more to offer on Fibresand and, with trainer Gay Kelleway in superb form, Mukha Magic is expected to defy a 5 lb penalty.