Through The Card: Sedgefield, Sunday 1 March

14:10 - ROXYFET (3) isn't one to have maximum faith in, but he goes well here (eight course wins) and it's difficult to knock his recent record having won or finished runner-up on four of his last five outings. He gets on well with this 7 lb claimer (has won two of his three starts for her) and arrives on the back of a clear-cut success, so his claims are obvious. It's also worth including OXWICH BAY (1), who is on a long losing run but has hit the frame on his last four starts and faces an easier task here.

14:40 - STRONG GLANCE (3) made an impressive handicap debut at Market Rasen in January and that form is the best on offer by some distance. He is a promising type and should prove difficult to beat if in similar form.

15:15 - JUSTFORJAMES (6) has failed to complete the last twice but he has a good record here and will appreciate the return to this track and the easier jumping test it provides. He was a good second here in December and makes appeal on that form.

15:45 - Duty Girl would have held strong claims on the back of an encouraging second but in her absence it's worth turning to ANIKNAM (9), who snapped a long losing run at Uttoxeter in December and may still have been feeling the effects of that effort when flopping at Ayr. He could be a different proposition after a short break.

16:20 - THE PADDY PIE (9) wasn't going as well as the winner when falling at the third-last at Wetherby last time, but he looked in good heart and seemed set to run somewhere near his best. That effort suggested he has slipped to a mark he can defy, and he can make amends for his departure last time.

16:50 - RARE CLOUDS (3) shaped as if amiss when pulled up on his handicap debut at Wetherby in December but he took a step back in the right direction at Doncaster last time. He is not yet the finished article, and has plenty of room for improvement in the jumping department, but he is unexposed, will appreciate this softer surface and could be a cut above these rivals.