Through The Card: Newcastle, Monday 1 June

13:00 - Never has a 0-65 handicap generated such excitement! STONE MASON (9) makes plenty of appeal in the first of ten races at Newcastle, bringing plenty of untapped potential to the table. He was well backed on his handicap debut for Roger Charlton last year and shaped better than the bare result in seventh, looking as though he would benefit from a lesser test. That race has worked out well - three of the first four home have since won - and he drops to a mile here, so has plenty in his favour on his first start for Mick Appleby.

13:35 - MUTASAAMY (3) is bred in the purple - sired by top-class sprinter Oasis Dream and out of Oaks winner Eswarah - but he has taken a bit of time to get to grips with racing, failing to make much of an impact on his first three starts. He shaped well when runner-up on his handicap debut, though, and improved again to get off the mark at Kempton, suggesting that he is very much going the right way. The fact Roger Varian and Sheikh Hamdan are persisting indicates Mutasaamy is expected to reach a level much higher than this BHA mark of 79, and he should prove difficult to beat.

14:10 - BOND'S BOY (3) created a good impression when scoring on debut at Redcar, forging clear inside the final furlong despite not looking like the finished article. He was then set a stiff assignment for a horse with such little experience, asked to contest a valuable 28-runner sales race, but he performed with credit to finish third, running to a similar level as he had on debut. He remains open to improvement and should go close.

14:45 - ART POWER (2) and Magical Journey set a fair standard here and are expected to fight out the finish, with Art Power gaining the vote. Art Power showed some promise when third over this course and distance on debut but then showed much improved form to win at York, scoring by five lengths with plenty in hand. He is an exciting prospect and is taken to get the better of Magical Journey, who is respected based on her second in a Listed race, but she may not be open to as much improvement.

15:20 - This is an open affair but it could be worth taking a chance on YOUSINI (10), who failed to win last season but took a step back in the right direction on his final outing of the campaign at Southwell, making decent headway having been hampered at the start. He has slipped to a fair mark and makes most appeal on these terms.

15:55 - ROCK OF DIAMONDS (6) was slightly disappointing when a beaten favourite on his latest start, failing to run up to the level he had produced when runner-up on debut, but it's still early days for this unexposed three-year-old, and the assessor may have let him in lightly for his handicap debut. He is well worth another chance to confirm his debut promise.

16:30 - INDIAN SOUNDS (6) shaped with clear promise when runner-up on his debut for Paul Midgley here in February, and he can be forgiven for failing to build on that effort in a much stronger contest the following month. Midgley does well with his sprinters and he looks to have found a much more suitable assignment for Indian Sounds, who is well treated on the pick of his all-weather efforts. Oisin Murphy is an eye-catching jockey booking.

17:05 - ICE PYRAMID (6) showed much-improved form to score on his handicap debut over this course and distance, drawing clear to win by five months in the style of a horse to follow. He was turned over at a short price at Lingfield, but he was ridden closer to the pace than ideal that day, leaving him vulnerable to a closer, and he got back on the up over this course and distance, again readily landing a handicap by five lengths. He posted an impressive closing sectional which suggests a 7 lb rise might not be enough to halt his progress.

17:40 - The smartly bred FRANKLY DARLING (11) sets the clear standard based on her encouraging second on debut at Yarmouth. It looked like a decent contest at Yarmouth and Frankly Darling went through the race like a talented filly, but she was unable to repel a persistent challenge from a stoutly-bred rival. This step up in trip is sure to suit and she will take all the beating.

18:15 - BYZANTINE EMPIRE (2) showed clear signs of inexperience on debut, fluffing the start, but he finished with a flourish, leaving a positive impression. He failed to progress on his only start at Sandown, once again blowing the start, but he is well worth another chance to confirm his debut promise and live up to his smart pedigree - he is a half-brother to Richard Pankhurst and Crazy Horse.

