Through The Card: Newbury, Sunday 19 July

13:05 - Clive Cox's juveniles are going well so VERBENA (6) looks worth siding with. She is by the yard's Group 1-winning sprinter Lethal Force and is a half-sister to several winners, so she makes appeal on paper. It is also worth including DREAMS UNWIND (2) in the Placepot permutation as she too has an appealing pedigree and represents Mark Johnston, whose newcomers are always entitled to respect.

13:40 - Plenty of the debutants here catch the eye on pedigree, most notably MUJBAR (7), who is by top-class sprinter Muhaarar and a half-brother to three winners, including the very smart duo Massaat and Eqtidaar. ALKUMAIT (2) is another interesting contender for Sheikh Hamdan. He cost 220,000 guineas as a yearling and is a half-brother to a couple of useful winners so is also worth considering.

14:15 - NAHAARR (9) launched a bold bid in the Silver Wokingham at Royal Ascot on his return to sprinting and he looks like a horse to follow. He shaped best at Ascot, going powerfully on the bridle for a long way, but was overhauled inside the final furlong. He can gain a measure of compensation here.

14:50 - The form of the Windsor Castle Stakes looks rock solid and GET IT (7), who was fourth at Royal Ascot, looks to hold strong claims. The first two home that day, Tactical and Yazaman, filled the first two positions, while the third, Muker, has since won at York. Get It did well to finish so close at Royal Ascot from a low draw and he should go close.

15:25 - GLOBAL GIANT (5) was well backed on his first start for John Gosden in a minor event at Wolverhampton and he made a sparkling debut for the yard, bolting up in the style of a horse who would be comfortable at a higher level. He ran respectably in a listed race at Sandown on his reappearance this month, finishing a close-up fourth having not been ideally placed, and there could be more to come.

16:00 - SELINO (2) ended 2019 on the up, winning at Redcar and Wolverhampton, and he made a promising reappearance when runner-up in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot. That was the most competitive race he has contested, but he fared well, showing improved form. He is unexposed and remains open to improvement.

16:30 - DUBIOUS AFFAIR has won three times in a row, including on both starts for this yard, and she is entitled to plenty of respect as she bids for the four-timer. She was a decisive winner at Doncaster last time, doing well to put so much distance between herself and the opposition in a slowly-run race, and a 6 lb rise does not look severe.

17:00 - This looks like a good race for the grade but CAPLA BERRY is thriving and can complete the hat-trick. She has proved a different proposition since going handicapping this season, bolting up at Yarmouth and then defying an 11 lb higher mark at Doncaster with a bit in hand. Her sharp turn of foot is a big asset and she could yet do better.