Through The Card: Newbury, Saturday 8 February

13:15 - The form of CHANTRY HOUSE's (1) bumper win is working out well (he beat Edwardstone and Shan Blue) and he again looked a really good prospect when making a winning debut over hurdles at Cheltenham in December. He quickened up nicely to register a convincing success on that occasion and should prove difficult to beat here under a penalty.

13:50 - VERSATILITY (8) made a winning debut over hurdles at Warwick last May and has run well on both outings this term, hitting the frame at Kempton and Ascot. This step up to three miles will suit and he may yet be capable of better.

14:25 - ALTIOR (1) finally relinquished his unbeaten record over jumps when unable to overhaul Cyrname at Ascot last time, but he was by no means disgraced and should prove difficult to beat on his return to two miles. He is an outstanding chaser and looks a class apart from these rivals.

15:00 - This looks a good opportunity for NATIVE RIVER (1) to record a third win in the contest. He endured a winless campaign last season but completed a simple task in style on his return at Aintee, maintaing a strong gallop to win by a wide margin. He has the best form by some margin and will prove difficult to beat.

15:35 - CIEL DE NEIGE (15) was beaten at a short price at Limerick last time but he was an unlucky loser (was short of room at a crucial stage) and it is instead worth focusing on his two promising efforts in handicap company. He has shaped as if capable of winning from this sort of mark and he remains open to plenty of improvement. This is a typically competitive event and it's also worth including HIGHLY PRIZED (18) in the permutation. He was an authoritative winner on his handicap debut at Huntingdon in November and could still have more to offer.

16:10 - PRESENT VALUE (4) shaped with plenty of promise on his chase debut at Aintree, finishing runner-up to an exciting prospect. He failed to build on that at Exeter, but he's worth forgiving as he made a mistake at the second-last, and he could improve for this step up in trip (he's closely related to Paisley Park).

16:45 - ADRIMEL was sold for big money after landing a point and he was an impressive winner on his debut under Rules at Uttoxeter, bolting up by 26 lengths. The form of that contest is difficult to rate but he was extremely impressive and is a good prospect.