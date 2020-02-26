Through The Card: Market Rasen, Wednesday 26 February

12:25 - ARCHIE BROWN (1) finished placed on his only start in a bumper for Stuart Crawford last year and he shaped with some encouragement when fifth on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow last time. He is entitled to improve with the benefit of that experience under his belt, and trainer Paul Nicholls has his string in excellent form.

12:55 - DESTINEE ROYALE (4) won her only start in bumpers, showing a determined attitude, and she has made a fair start over hurdles, hitting the frame on all three starts. She has shaped better than the result would suggest on her last couple of outings, arguably not racing on the best of the ground, and she could yet be capable of better now sent handicapping and switched to chasing. She has the scope to improve over fences.

13:25 - NANABELLE (2) won both starts in France and has moved to Nicky Henderson's powerhouse stable, so she is expected to extend her unbeaten record to three. She looks an exciting prospect. Cawthorne Lad got off the mark at Catterick and then wasn't disgraced when third at Wetherby last time. He can take advantage if Nanabelle fails to meet expectations.

13:56 - LADY MASTER (1) produced a career-best effort to score here three weeks ago and still looks to be fairly treated, despite going up 7 lb in the weights. This does not look a strong contest and she is capable of following up. Hard Knocks has been running well over further recently but should be well suited by this drop in trip and is considered the main danger.

14:26 - YOUNG OFFENDER (5) justified strong support to score at Fakenham in December, making the most of a good, ground-saving ride, and he ran respectably when upped in trip at the same course last time. Young Offender shapes like a strong stayer, so Fakenham's tight, turning track does not play to his strengths, and he could still have more to offer. He is of interest from what appears to be a fair mark on his handicap debut.

14:56 - GET ON THE YAGER (4) was pulled up on his return at Cheltenham in October but he took a step back in the right direction at Ascot last time, still holding every chance when stumbling on landing at the third-last. He is now 5 lb lower than when third in the Midlands Grand National last year and he can take advantage of that lenient mark.

15:26 - The Dan Skelton-trained ACROSS THE LINE hails from a good family, cost €100,000 as a three-year-old and represents a leading yard, so has obvious claims in this newcomers' event. Market clues are often significant in races such as these and Grosvenor Court has come in for a bit of money. His trainer Alan King has a good record in bumpers so he is also entitled to plenty of respect.