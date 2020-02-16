Through The Card: Kempton, Sunday 16 February

14:15 - The long absence for CLOG MAKER (1) is a slight concern but he makes his first start since May with the Mark Johnston team in fine fettle, and the form he showed when finishing fourth at Haydock on debut sets the standard here. He could prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level, while he is clearly also open to improvement having raced just once.

14:50 - DANGEROUS ENDS (5) looked unlucky not to win at Lingfield last time as he had plenty on his plate entering the straight but finished well to get within a short-head of victory. He also hit the frame on his three previous outings, highlighting that he is in excellent form, and he can defy this mark to gain a deserved success.

15:25 - ENTANGLING (2) was off the track for nearly two years but has returned better than ever, winning twice and hitting the frame on the other three occasions. He has been a bit unlucky the last twice as he has been held up further back than ideal in races run at a steady tempo, and he could still have more to offer from this handicap mark.

15:55 - KING'S ADVICE (2) showed an excellent attitude and constitution to rack up eight wins last season and it is worth forgiving him for a below-par effort on his reappearance at Lingfield last month. He looked a bit rusty on that occasion but could be a different proposition with that outing under his belt and is taken to get the better of the in-form Rainbow Dreamer, who was a shade flattered at Wolverhampton last time having been better placed than his main rivals.

16:30 - SPARKALOT (5) has dropped to a fair mark and shaped with promise over course and distance last time when finishing fourth. He wasn't beaten far on that occasion and had also been running well previously, suggesting he may be capable of notching a fifth success over course and distance.



17:00 - GRIGGY (2) has been in superb form of late, winning three of his last four outings, and he should be difficult to beat. He notched a career-best effort when scoring at Wolverhampton last time and still looks well treated from a 7 lb higher mark. Adam Kirby, who has been aboard for his last three victories, retains the partnership.