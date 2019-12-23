Through The Card: Kempton, Thursday 26 December

12:50- ECCO (1) needs to bounce back from a disappointing display at Cheltenham last time but he may have been unsuited by the extremely testing conditions, and it could be better to instead focus on the promise he had previously shown at Ascot. The ground at Kempton is likely to be soft, but not so testing as it was at Cheltenham, and Ecco might be able to build on his smooth success at Ascot, which is the best form on offer.

13:20 - ROLL AGAIN (6) was an impressive winner at Ludlow last time, jumping and travelling well on his way to a smooth success. He looks well treated under a 7 lb penalty as he is an exciting, young chaser still open to plenty of improvement, and he can provide the in-form Venetia Williams with another winner. There are plenty of unexposed, progressive types in here, including Hold The Note, who is also expected to give a good account.

13:55 - SLATE HOUSE (6) has quickly put last season's disappointing displays behind him and he has developed into a smart chaser. He has won two of his three starts this term and is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten this season as he was travelling strongly and in the process of launching a powerful challenge when coming down at the second-last in the BetVictor Gold Cup. He saw out the three-mile trip well when winning at Huntingdon and looks to have plenty in his favour against less-experienced rivals.

14:30 - FUSIL RAFFLES (5) wasn't particularly impressive on his reappearance at Wincanton but he hadn't been back in training for long and is entitled to improve markedly for that outing. That was his third win from as many starts for Nicky Henderson - he won a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle at the Punchestown Festival last season - and hasn't shown everything he has to offer. He gets the verdict over stablemate Verdana Blue, who was a shock winner of this race last season and ran to an even higher level when bolting up in the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

15:05 - Lostintranslation is respected on the back of an impressive success in the Betfair Chase, where he lowered the colours of Bristol de Mai at his beloved Haydock, and his form against Defi du Seuil from last season is also proving strong. However, he will need to take another step forward to beat CYRNAME (3), who is a strong fancy on the back of an excellent defeat of Altior at Ascot. Cyrname had already shown top-class form last season, notably when slamming his rivals in the Betfair Ascot Chase, but he produced his best effort yet against Altior. He hasn't raced over three miles before but he should stay at a speed-favouring track like Kempton, and he will be difficult to beat.

15:40 - MR PUMBLECHOOK (14) produced his best effort yet over hurdles when finishing runner-up at Newbury last time and he actually shaped better than the bare result, travelling better than most and giving the impression that he could do better yet. He remains on a fair-looking mark and should give a good account. This is a competitive contest, however, and there are a number of danger, including Star of Lanka, who finished one place behind Mr Pumblechook at Newbury. He had also run well on his reappearance at Sandown and should give another good account.