Through The Card: Kelso, Sunday 12 January

12:20 - KILTEALY BRIGGS (2) and Elf de Re look set to fight this out, with the former preferred after a good effort at Cheltenham last time. Kiltealy Briggs was a wide-margin winner at Hexham in November and he confirmed that promise at Cheltenham the following month, finishing third in a Grade 2. He remains with potential and should be hard to beat.

12:50 - MR MCGO (2) finished fourth in a stronger race than this at Kempton on Boxing Day, and he shaped better than the bare result after being sent for home further out than ideal. Mr McGo has been tried over longer distances, but this sort of trip looks ideal and he has plenty in his favour, with heavy ground not a problem.

13:25 - JABBAAR (2) and Cheddleton are both good prospects and have achieved a similar level of form over hurdles, with the former edging the vote. Jabbaar was a useful sort on the Flat and he got off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles at Sedgefield on Boxing Day, despite showing his inexperience over obstacles. He should come on for that outing and can extend his winning start.

13:55 - KAIZER (3) was well beaten at Cheltenham in October on his latest outing, but that was a much tougher race than he had been contesting and he wasn't seen to best effect after racing around the inside on the worst of the ground. He had won his two previous outings, including by a wide margin here, and he goes handicapping on a good mark.

14:30 - MYMILAN (8) showed only modest form over hurdles but he was much improved on his chase debut at Carlisle, justifying support to get off the mark in style. He raced with enthusiasm and jumped well, creating a positive impression, and he can defy a 6 lb higher mark to give the in-form Sandy Thomson another winner.

15:00 - KNOCKOURA (5) didn't achieve much over hurdles but he has been significantly better over fences, shaping with promise on his first attempt at Sedgefield before winning at Ayr and Bangor. He seems to be especially effective in testing conditions and can defy a 7 lb rise to complete the hat-trick.

15:35 - STARPLEX has undergone a resurgence since rejoining Keith Dalgleish, finishing runner-up at Sedgefield before winning twice at Newcastle. All three starts were on heavy ground, so he clearly handles testing conditions, and he is still fairly treated on the pick of his old form, so he can complete the hat-trick.